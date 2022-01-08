Piers Morgan reveals the last time he cried and it is all about Arsenal

Piers Morgan is one of the more well-known Arsenal fans and the television host never hides his passion for the club.

When the team does well, he can be the first to praise them, and he is also ever ready to tell us why Mikel Arteta is not the man to take the club to the next level.

Apart from football, there are other aspects of his life which you would think are more important and can make him cry.

However, in a recent interview exclusively on Sun Sports, the Englishman reveals that the last time he cried was Arsenal-related.

Opening up on it, he claims he cried last when Robin van Persie left the Gunners to join Manchester United.

He was asked: “When was the last time you cried?”

Morgan replied: “When Van Persie defected from Arsenal to United. It nearly broke me.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Morgan is like most of us. When something as dreadful as losing a key player to a rival happens, we feel so bad.

Arsenal had struggled to win trophies then and van Persie eventually won the medals he craved at United.

Hopefully, we can build our team to a point where players wouldn’t want to leave to join a rival so easily.

Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith on the reaction to Covid outbreak at Liverpool