Piers Morgan says Arsenal must improve or Man City will batter them

Piers Morgan has expressed his belief that Arsenal fell short of the necessary standard in the match against Tottenham, and he insists that they must elevate their performance or risk suffering a disappointing result against Manchester City.

The Gunners showcased an impressive display in their midweek clash against PSV, generating heightened anticipation at the Emirates Stadium ahead of their showdown with Spurs. However, in a closely contested draw, the team failed to captivate their supporters.

Arsenal had been in excellent form leading up to the derby, with victories over Manchester United and Everton in the league boosting their confidence. Nevertheless, they were unable to meet the expectations of their fans, prompting Morgan to express concerns about their upcoming match against City in a few weeks’ time.

He tweeted:

“Very disappointing day at the Emirates. Mainly because Spurs weren’t as crap as usual and we were inexplicably crappier than usual. City will batter us if we play like that against them in 2 weeks.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We truly must do better to get a result against Manchester City who are the favourites to win the league.

If we perform how we did today, we are guaranteed to lose that match because we simply were not up to the required standard.

But we trust the boys to learn from this draw and improve their performance in the next match.