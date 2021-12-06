Piers Morgan says Arsenal will have failed if they fail to achieve this one big thing

Outspoken Arsenal fan, Piers Morgan wants the club to finish inside the top four this season to consider the campaign a success.
The English television host has never missed a chance to speak his mind about the club.
He has watched as the team improves under the management of Mikel Arteta and expects that to be reflected in the league positions.
Arsenal could go fifth on the Premier League table tonight if they beat Everton, and that result would keep them go within one point of the Champions League places.
Considering the Gunners finished last season outside the European places, an Arsenal dedicated Twitter account, Now Arsenal, asked if a top-five finish would be a success. Morgan replied:
“Of course it would be failure. Since when did finishing 5th in the League ever constitute success for Arsenal? Is this how far we’ve fallen? Are we now Tottenham in disguise?”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arsenal’s return to the top four has been overdue for a long time now and it would be great if it happens at the end of this season.
However, sometimes the best progress comes slowly and we might rush things if we put pressure on the players to finish this season inside the Champions League spots.
If that happens it would be great, but finishing 5th in this campaign will signify progress and we can build on that next season.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
For me it’s top 5 or MA must pack his bags!
19/20 – 8th
20/21 -8th
21/22 -5th
Really not asking a lot, actually way below traditional AFC standards
👍👍
@Nice one from Piers Morgan
But
Mr JonFox and Mr Gotanidea Might Disagree though..😏🙄
Top four will not happen, Arteta is not good enough to break into the top four, he proved how unreliable he can be in team selection against Man Utd. A win would have put us up there, but if Man Utd and Tottenham will their games in hand, they will leap frog West Ham. Europa league at best and maybe a cup win is all we can really ask for and that will be an achievement, but Arteta is a dab hand at causing us to fold against the top teams
Lets give him the season we are in and next season