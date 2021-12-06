Piers Morgan says Arsenal will have failed if they fail to achieve this one big thing

Outspoken Arsenal fan, Piers Morgan wants the club to finish inside the top four this season to consider the campaign a success.

The English television host has never missed a chance to speak his mind about the club.

He has watched as the team improves under the management of Mikel Arteta and expects that to be reflected in the league positions.

Arsenal could go fifth on the Premier League table tonight if they beat Everton, and that result would keep them go within one point of the Champions League places.

Considering the Gunners finished last season outside the European places, an Arsenal dedicated Twitter account, Now Arsenal, asked if a top-five finish would be a success. Morgan replied:

“Of course it would be failure. Since when did finishing 5th in the League ever constitute success for Arsenal? Is this how far we’ve fallen? Are we now Tottenham in disguise?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal’s return to the top four has been overdue for a long time now and it would be great if it happens at the end of this season.

However, sometimes the best progress comes slowly and we might rush things if we put pressure on the players to finish this season inside the Champions League spots.

If that happens it would be great, but finishing 5th in this campaign will signify progress and we can build on that next season.