Piers Morgan sends a passionate appeal to Brighton ahead of Man City game

Piers Morgan has sent a passionate appeal to Brighton ahead of their match against Manchester City tonight.

Arsenal is at the top of the Premier League table now, but they have played two games more than the Citizens.

This means if City wins their outstanding matches, they will return to the top of the summit.

However, if the Citizens drop points in either or both of the games, they will hand the advantage back to Arsenal.

The Gunners were relieved to see Liverpool lose 2-0 at Everton yesterday and will be praying City also drop points at Brighton.

Life-long Gooner, Morgan tweeted:

“I grew up 16 miles from Brighton.

“I spent most of my formative youth in Brighton.

“I used to go and watch Brighton as my second, ‘local’ club when I couldn’t get to Arsenal.

“Two of my favourite Arsenal players came from

@OfficialBHAFC. COME ON BRIGHTON – you can do this.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need a favour from Brighton and the other clubs City will face between now and the end of the season.

This does not mean we will automatically win the league because we also have some tough games ahead of us.

While we watch City’s games, we must be ready to work hard and win all our remaining fixtures to be champions.

