Piers Morgan sends message to Mikel Arteta after he tests positive for Coronavirus

High profile Gooner Piers Morgan sends his best wishes to Mikel Arteta.

Piers Morgan has joined millions of Arsenal fans to wish the Gunner’s boss a speedy recovery after the Spaniard reported that he has tested positive for the virus.

Arteta became ill and took the test and it returned positive for the virus, he has since gone into self-isolation to prevent it spreading further.

Because of his test result Arsenal’s game this weekend against Brighton was initially postponed, but the Premier League has now suspended the competition.

Arsenal’s players have also been placed into self-isolation as the world looks for a solution to the rapidly spreading epidemic.

Piers Morgan who has been a life long Arsenal fan and one of their most popular supporters has wished the Spanish manager speedy recovery.

Sending my very best wishes to @m8arteta for a speedy recovery from COVID-19, and any other Arsenal players & staff who may be infected. Worrying time for them & all their families. Football doesn’t matter, their health does. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/hn3nsqZYiO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 12, 2020

Arteta will be hoping to get back to work when the Premier League’s suspension of all matches is over.

The Gunners have been in good form and they will play their next Premier League still unbeaten in domestic competitions this year.