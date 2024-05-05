Piers Morgan sends strong message to Spurs ahead of Man City game

Piers Morgan has appealed to Tottenham to take points off Manchester City when both clubs meet before the end of this season.

Arsenal is confident that they will win their remaining games of the season, but even that won’t be enough for the Gunners to be champions.

For Arsenal to have a chance at the title, Manchester City needs to drop points, and one of their upcoming opponents is Tottenham.

Tottenham has historically been a problematic team for City, and they did not lose the reverse fixture against the champions.

However, the Lilywhites are in poor form and lost to Arsenal recently, indicating that they may struggle against City.

While Morgan, like most Arsenal supporters, doesn’t hold Tottenham in high regard, he’s appealed to them for help this time and has sent a message to the Lilywhites.

He wrote on X:

“For once in your miserable little lives @SpursOfficial – grow a pair. If you roll over against City on the 14th, eternal damnation awaits.”

Tottenham has a big say in the title race this season because they will face City and seem to be the only remaining club that can take points off the champions.

It will be an interesting game, and we expect the Lilywhites to do their best because they also need wins to qualify for European football.

