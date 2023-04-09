Piers Morgan singles out one Arsenal man following draw at Liverpool

Arsenal earned a point from their visit to Anfield this afternoon but it could have been a different result negatively if it wasn’t for Aaron Ramsdale, who put in a superb display.
Arsenal does not have a good record whenever they visit Anfield and many people believed it would play a huge role in this title triumph.
Mikel Arteta’s side was confident they could get a result on their visit and started the game well.
The Gunners raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli as Liverpool made a sloppy start to the match.
The Reds eventually pulled a goal back before halftime and were the better side in the second half.
Liverpool did find their equaliser in the second half, but the Reds could have had more if not for the outstanding Ramsdale in the Arsenal goal, and Piers Morgan thanked the England goalkeeper for his performance in the game via his personal Twitter account.
Thank you @AaronRamsdale98 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/SuSRClOjrZ
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 9, 2023
Just Arsenal Opinion
Every game against Liverpool is tough and they showed again why it is so hard to visit Anfield and return with the points.
However, our guys did well and we should give them credit for coming away with something.
Great game. The first half belonged to arsenal and the second half Liverpool. Team should have closed it out until half time and we would have definitely taken the 3 points. The substitutions were made a little late as well, as earlier subs would have bring a little calmness to arsenal play. Team just have to keep going and they are still playing good. Coyg you can do it.
In the bigger picture we will look back and say a great point.
On edge at the end.
We had a few chances at end .
One poor cross field pass and a tap in.
We would have crumbled previously.
Totally agree – Ramsdale was MOTM 🙂 However some Arsenal players looked tired. We need to step up and fight for every point we can get. Still believe we can win the title:)
Few weeks ago, I said here that Ben White was TERRIBLE against Wilfred Zaha of crystal palace.
But some claimed he gave a Fine please. 😒
We lost 3 Points today bcos of Ben White.
He was always off position and put Rob Holding in Pressure alot. This caused the Ist goal.
He also caused the 2nd goal for Liverpool with his Weak challenge for Firmino’s header.😕
So Dissappointed with him! 🤦
It is true Anfield is tough but there is also a worrying trend which we need to address if we need to win EPL this season. That trend is having a game of two haves where we fully concentrate in one half and then switch off in the other half or where we start without concentration and only wake up after being shocked with a goal! The manager needs to instil a work ethic that aims to be fully engaged for all the 90 minutes and not just for only 45 minutes. We should discard the imagination that if we score 2-0 the game is done. We should keep our focus until the final whistle. We should avoid going solely defensive after scoring two goals because some teams will come back with a vengeance! If Liverpool had been a more organised team they would have beaten us convincingly.
Correction: Game of two halves not haves.