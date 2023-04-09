Piers Morgan singles out one Arsenal man following draw at Liverpool

Arsenal earned a point from their visit to Anfield this afternoon but it could have been a different result negatively if it wasn’t for Aaron Ramsdale, who put in a superb display.

Arsenal does not have a good record whenever they visit Anfield and many people believed it would play a huge role in this title triumph.

Mikel Arteta’s side was confident they could get a result on their visit and started the game well.

The Gunners raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli as Liverpool made a sloppy start to the match.

The Reds eventually pulled a goal back before halftime and were the better side in the second half.

Liverpool did find their equaliser in the second half, but the Reds could have had more if not for the outstanding Ramsdale in the Arsenal goal, and Piers Morgan thanked the England goalkeeper for his performance in the game via his personal Twitter account.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Every game against Liverpool is tough and they showed again why it is so hard to visit Anfield and return with the points.

However, our guys did well and we should give them credit for coming away with something.