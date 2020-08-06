Arsenal News Gooner News

Piers Morgan slams Arsenal for redundancies despite cash flow and Ozil wage

Arsenal has just announced that they will make 55 members of their staff redundant as they continue to try to save costs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gunners have been hit very hard by the pandemic, and after asking their players to take pay cuts earlier in the year, it appears that gesture hasn’t been enough to help them cushion the effect of the pandemic.

The news of them making some staff redundant was met with surprise by some fans and others were disappointed that the club still had to do that after earning a place in the Europa League and also being one of England’s biggest team.

Piers Morgan is one fan that wasn’t impressed at all and he took to Twitter to express his disapproval at the club’s actions.

He slammed the club for firing the staff when they are owned by a billionaire and comfortably paying Mesut Ozil’s mega wage while he sits on the bench because he isn’t useful to the club’s current manager.

His Tweet reads: “Arsenal firing 55 staff when we’re owned by a multi-billionaire, have just made £££ by winning the FA Cup & qualifying for Europe, & pay Mesut Ozil £350k-a-week to sit on his arse, is morally indefensible & not what I expect from a club with our heritage. Shameful decision.”

I rarely agree with Morgan but hard to argue with him on this one.

  1. RFrancis says:
    August 6, 2020 at 10:50 pm

    I must admit, this could turn out to be a public relations disaster for the Club. Surely other cost cutting measures such as an employment freeze or voluntary redundancy would have been more palatable under the current circumstances.

    1. SueP says:
      August 6, 2020 at 11:12 pm

      You would have thought so RFrancis. Not good PR at all.

  2. ACE says:
    August 6, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    Put your money where your
    mouth is there Piers, or at the
    very least use your celebrity
    platform to right this wrong.
    Words have a tendency to fall
    on deaf ears when the author
    lives in the same world as our
    Billionaire owner.

