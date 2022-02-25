Piers Morgan still finds something negative about Arsenal despite win

Piers Morgan is one of the more well-known Arsenal fans, but at this juncture, it is hard to tell if he supports the club wholeheartedly or conditionally.
The British television host is clearly a fan of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and he doesn’t think Mikel Arteta deserves to be the club’s manager.
Since the Gunners returned from their training camp in Dubai, they have been on a fine run of form.
They beat Wolves 2-1 yesterday to make it three wins from three and it is a result that pushes them closer to a top-four place.
While the club’s fans rejoiced over the win and the progress it has made, Morgan still found something negative to say.
A fan opined that the TV host was probably watching Aubameyang score for Barcelona instead of Arsenal beating Wolves, and he responded via Twitter:
“I was watching both. Loved our resilience in coming from behind to win, but our main striker hasn’t scored since Boxing Day, while @Auba is banging them in for fun at Barca. Losing him was a massive loss and so unnecessary.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Morgan clearly wants the best for Arsenal, but he needs to learn to accept some decisions that the club makes.
The team is bigger than any player in it, and Morgan should respect that.
It is okay for him to be an Auba fan, but he also needs to support Arteta for the work the Spaniard is doing at the Emirates.
Morgan jeeds to wise up, but I suspect that is beyond him. Aubamayang scoring record this past 18months is poor, his work rate was shocking. His imput and impact on the team was negligible. As for his attitude and example as team captain, well that’s totally unacceptable.
We have been better as a team since he was left out.
It’s just in the nature of some fans to complain.
I work with a guy who hasn’t missed a Spurs game – home or away – for 15 years. Yet I’ve never heard him say a good word about them, even when they made it to the CL Final. When they beat City last week all he could do is complain about the loss to Wolves and predict (rightly much to my amusement) that Burnely “will do us”
Piers is of the same ilk. I don’t think he’ll celebrate any louder than the rest of us when Arsenal are back on top, he’ll just have had a much more miserable journey.
I wouldn’t say that Auba’s banging them in “for fun”, but I would say that, considering our struggles to find goals, sending him elsewhere, while functionally continuing to pay him and not bringing in any frontline replacements, was a risky and potentially short-sighted decision…I guess only time will tell, but there’s no doubt that his arrival in Barca has provided them with a much-needed lift thus far…let’s not forget that we won last evening as a result of Pepe’s deft maneuverings in front of goal, who might not have even seen the pitch if ESR was available as a sub, and from an own goal on another shot from Laca that was clearly not on target…that said, I will gladly take the 3 points and offer my kudos to the lads for their efforts in the final minutes when they could have easily sat back and taken the point once it was on offer