Piers Morgan still finds something negative about Arsenal despite win

Piers Morgan is one of the more well-known Arsenal fans, but at this juncture, it is hard to tell if he supports the club wholeheartedly or conditionally.

The British television host is clearly a fan of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and he doesn’t think Mikel Arteta deserves to be the club’s manager.

Since the Gunners returned from their training camp in Dubai, they have been on a fine run of form.

They beat Wolves 2-1 yesterday to make it three wins from three and it is a result that pushes them closer to a top-four place.

While the club’s fans rejoiced over the win and the progress it has made, Morgan still found something negative to say.

A fan opined that the TV host was probably watching Aubameyang score for Barcelona instead of Arsenal beating Wolves, and he responded via Twitter:

“I was watching both. Loved our resilience in coming from behind to win, but our main striker hasn’t scored since Boxing Day, while @Auba is banging them in for fun at Barca. Losing him was a massive loss and so unnecessary.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Morgan clearly wants the best for Arsenal, but he needs to learn to accept some decisions that the club makes.

The team is bigger than any player in it, and Morgan should respect that.

It is okay for him to be an Auba fan, but he also needs to support Arteta for the work the Spaniard is doing at the Emirates.