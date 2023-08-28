Piers Morgan tells Arteta how Arsenal should line up against Man United

After a not-so-convincing start to the 2023–24 season, beating Nottingham Forest and Palace and then dramatically drawing versus Fulham, Arsenal have their biggest test of this new season when they face Manchester United at the Emirates next Sunday.

Last season, the Red Devils were the team to hand Arsenal their first league defeat of the campaign, beating them at Old Trafford 3-1 on September 4, 2022. Fortunately, the Gunners got their revenge when the Red Devils came for the return fixture at the Emirates; Arteta and the boys beat Ten Hag and his boys 3-2.

Next weekend, every Gooner hopes Manchester United leaves the Capital with a big L. Piers Morgan, the vocal Gooner, thinks he knows how Arteta can outwit Ten Hag. He has picked a formidable lineup that Mikel Arteta could effortlessly use against Manchester United, who’ve also not had the best start of the new season.

Morgan wants to see Gabriel back in the starting lineup, with Partey returning to his midfield role and Gabriel Jesus up front in attack. In response to a tweet asking what advice, as a Gooner, you could give Arteta, he tweeted:

Stop tinkering and start with this XI against United:

Ramsdale

White

Gabriel

Saliba

Zinchencko

Rice

Odegaard

Partey

Saka

Martinelli

Jesus https://t.co/2XKK2Zbr73 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 26, 2023

Only a few would have an issue with the lineup, but I question Gabriel Jesus starting ahead of Nketiah.

In his proposed lineup, Morgan wants Eddie Nketiah, who punished Manchester United in their 3-2 loss to the Gunners at the Emirates and has been on good form, benched. I believe that Nketiah should still start, and Jesus should be introduced as a sub. The Brazilian ought to be eased slowly into the team, as we want him at his best.

Daniel O

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s tactics used against Crystal Palace and Fulham….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…