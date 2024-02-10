Piers Morgan thinks he knows why Arteta keeps picking Kai Havertz

Piers Morgan is one of the most prominent critics of Mikel Arteta’s decision to continue fielding Kai Havertz in matches. The German midfielder joined the Gunners in the summer but has struggled to make a significant impact at the club. Despite his underwhelming tenure at Chelsea, Arteta remained optimistic about Havertz’s potential contribution to the team.

While Havertz has shown glimpses of quality during certain periods, overall, he has failed to impress the majority of supporters. Particularly when deployed as a false nine, he highlights Arsenal’s pressing need for a new striker.

Morgan, who has consistently been unimpressed with Havertz’s performances, now speculates about Arteta’s apparent fixation on selecting the former Bayer Leverkusen player.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I’ve come up with a Master Plan because I am sick and tired of Arsenal not having a proper striker.

“I think that Arteta has a blind spot about this. He has a ridiculous allegiance to Havertz who I just don’t think is good enough.”

Havertz has been a good contributor to the team, but he joined under the weight of a lot of expectations and was never a popular signing.

It will be very hard for him to convince supporters that he is the answer to our attacking problems.

