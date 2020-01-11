Piers Morgan tweet about Aubameyang red card ridiculed

6 Comments

You can always count on Piers Morgan sparking a reaction on Twitter.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang received a red in the Crystal Palace v Arsenal game this afternoon and any fair-minded Gooner will accept it was deserved, but not Piers Morgan of course.

There can be a debate about the use of VAR, the refs tendency to be harsher on Arsenal players and so forth but to suggest it was anything other than a red card tackle opens yourself up to ridicule.

That is exactly what Morgan got following his response to the sending off

Well, that certainly got a response and I had to do some serious scrolling to find anyone that supported his view.

What I found was a mixture of hilarity, abuse images and videos.

And on it went.

Normally I would say Piers is on a wind-up mission but this was a very quick tweet following the incident and you just know he meant every word.

Updated: January 11, 2020 — 5:05 pm

6 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Impenia
    Impenia

    Straight RED for me, without a shred of doubt. I was only hoping that the VAR officials will excuse Auba because he is definitely not a malicious kind of player.

    Reply
  2. James
    James

    I have no time for grown men who criticize other people’s wives on social media. Pierce is a pathetic piece of being not sorth our time.

    Reply
  3. SueP
    SueP

    He might be a Gooner, but I really can’t stand the over inflated ego on pretty much whatever topic – football or otherwise. He just comes across as a self serving twit.

    It was not a deliberate, dirty foul, but a red card regardless in my opinion.

    Reply
  4. Goona
    Goona

    Piers is AFTV personified

    Reply
  5. Sue
    Sue

    I think I’m alone when I say this, but I like Piers, I think he’s hilarious. But he’s wrong about Auba. For me it was a red card all day long. If it had
    happened to any of our players, I’d have called for his head!!
    I’m gutted for him though, he looked devastated.

    Reply
  6. Sue
    Sue

    OT.. What a rubbish day, with the Mancs and Chelsea winning…..
    Saints are on a tremendous run, thanks to Ings!
    I’m shocked at Leeds losing… is this the begin of their slide?!
    The spuds v Liverpool… not sure I can watch 😂

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.