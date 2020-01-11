Piers Morgan tweet about Aubameyang red card ridiculed

You can always count on Piers Morgan sparking a reaction on Twitter.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang received a red in the Crystal Palace v Arsenal game this afternoon and any fair-minded Gooner will accept it was deserved, but not Piers Morgan of course.
There can be a debate about the use of VAR, the refs tendency to be harsher on Arsenal players and so forth but to suggest it was anything other than a red card tackle opens yourself up to ridicule.
That is exactly what Morgan got following his response to the sending off
WHAT? Another pathetic VAR fiasco. That was a poor challenge but no malice intended & a booking at worst… @Aubameyang7 is not a dirty player. Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/8IdZU8BbVF
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 11, 2020
Well, that certainly got a response and I had to do some serious scrolling to find anyone that supported his view.
What I found was a mixture of hilarity, abuse images and videos.
mate… pic.twitter.com/TpdQZDYbxT
— Jack (@jackwarrick) January 11, 2020
I would love to do this to you…With no malice intended of course pic.twitter.com/hcTg7s1drA
— Imran khan (@KhanUR1983) January 11, 2020
Perhaps after the game they will change the red card back into a yellow again after finding out Aubameyang is actually a nice guy and not a dirty player.
Your arguments are so lame man.
— 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) January 11, 2020
Meghan Markle in the VAR room
— Paul Cox (@PauICox) January 11, 2020
That was a red, and I'm an arsenal fan saying that.
— Amir Karim (@AmirK999) January 11, 2020
And on it went.
Normally I would say Piers is on a wind-up mission but this was a very quick tweet following the incident and you just know he meant every word.
Straight RED for me, without a shred of doubt. I was only hoping that the VAR officials will excuse Auba because he is definitely not a malicious kind of player.
I have no time for grown men who criticize other people’s wives on social media. Pierce is a pathetic piece of being not sorth our time.
He might be a Gooner, but I really can’t stand the over inflated ego on pretty much whatever topic – football or otherwise. He just comes across as a self serving twit.
It was not a deliberate, dirty foul, but a red card regardless in my opinion.
Piers is AFTV personified
I think I’m alone when I say this, but I like Piers, I think he’s hilarious. But he’s wrong about Auba. For me it was a red card all day long. If it had
happened to any of our players, I’d have called for his head!!
I’m gutted for him though, he looked devastated.
OT.. What a rubbish day, with the Mancs and Chelsea winning…..
Saints are on a tremendous run, thanks to Ings!
I’m shocked at Leeds losing… is this the begin of their slide?!
The spuds v Liverpool… not sure I can watch 😂