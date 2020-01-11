Piers Morgan tweet about Aubameyang red card ridiculed

You can always count on Piers Morgan sparking a reaction on Twitter.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang received a red in the Crystal Palace v Arsenal game this afternoon and any fair-minded Gooner will accept it was deserved, but not Piers Morgan of course.

There can be a debate about the use of VAR, the refs tendency to be harsher on Arsenal players and so forth but to suggest it was anything other than a red card tackle opens yourself up to ridicule.

That is exactly what Morgan got following his response to the sending off

WHAT? Another pathetic VAR fiasco. That was a poor challenge but no malice intended & a booking at worst… ⁦@Aubameyang7⁩ is not a dirty player. Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/8IdZU8BbVF — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 11, 2020

Well, that certainly got a response and I had to do some serious scrolling to find anyone that supported his view.

What I found was a mixture of hilarity, abuse images and videos.

mate… pic.twitter.com/TpdQZDYbxT — Jack (@jackwarrick) January 11, 2020 I would love to do this to you…With no malice intended of course pic.twitter.com/hcTg7s1drA — Imran khan (@KhanUR1983) January 11, 2020 Perhaps after the game they will change the red card back into a yellow again after finding out Aubameyang is actually a nice guy and not a dirty player. Your arguments are so lame man. — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) January 11, 2020 Meghan Markle in the VAR room — Paul Cox (@PauICox) January 11, 2020 That was a red, and I'm an arsenal fan saying that. — Amir Karim (@AmirK999) January 11, 2020

And on it went.

Normally I would say Piers is on a wind-up mission but this was a very quick tweet following the incident and you just know he meant every word.