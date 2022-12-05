Piers Morgan urges Arsenal to buy a Manchester United flop

Piers Morgan believes Memphis Depay could be useful to Arsenal as he shines at the World Cup for The Netherlands national team.

Depay is one of their key players and was in stunning form as they defeated the USA to reach the quarterfinals of the competition.

He is expected to play even more important roles for them as they progress through it and Morgan believes he is a player Arsenal should target.

He currently plays for Barcelona but is struggling to get enough playing chances because of the form of Robert Lewandowski.

The Catalans could lose him in the summer, with several clubs interested in adding him to their squad when the campaign finishes.

Juventus went closest to sealing a move for him in the summer, but Morgan wants Arsenal to beat them to his signature now.

He tweeted:

“Arsenal should sign @Memphis in January. Such a good player and would work well up front with Jesus.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Depay flopped at Manchester United and now struggles to play at Barca, which is an obvious sign that the attacker might not be suited for a big club.

His form at the World Cup will likely earn him a move away from Barca, but he will struggle to play regularly in the current Arsenal team.