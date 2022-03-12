Arsenal News Latest News

Piers Morgan wants Arsenal to sign Chelsea player amidst turmoil

Piers Morgan has started a charm offensive to lure at least one Chelsea player to Arsenal as it seems the London side could go bust soon.

The English TV host is one of the most popular Arsenal fans and he hardly fails to react to news about the club on social media.

One thing we know is that he is not the most supportive Mikel Arteta fan, but he still loves Arsenal.

The Gunners have made some progress in player recruitments recently, but they might need some Chelsea players to help boost their dressing room.

The Blues have won the Champions League and the Club World Cup in the last year and the experience their players have gathered could be valuable to Arsenal if we sign one of them.

Morgan has identified Mason Mount as one player that might be useful to the Gunners and he tweeted at the England international:

“Hi mate, @masonmount_10 – fancy a new life in North London?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mount has been one of the finest English players around and he has been instrumental in Chelsea’s recent success.

This means the midfielder could make an impact at Arsenal if he joins the club.

But we have a very fine midfield now and we might have to sacrifice someone to add him to the group.

If we want a player from Chelsea, we might need to check for a spot that lacks quality in our squad before making the move.

Arteta discusses Leicester, injury news, home fans and the race for Top Four

  1. elliott says:
    March 12, 2022 at 12:14 pm

    Never, Would take kante, Jorginho, Kovacic over him for xhaka.

  2. John Ibrahim says:
    March 12, 2022 at 12:38 pm

    well it appears Chelsea will be free and up for auction soon…

    1.5b debt for free

