Piers Morgan wants Arsenal to sign England star before transfer window shuts

Piers Morgan looks like a happy Arsenal fan finally and we hope he can now back Mikel Arteta’s management of the club.

The outspoken English TV host has often criticised the club for its decision making and he was clearly against making Arteta the manager.

However, he has enjoyed this start to the season and has now suggested a player Arsenal should sign before this transfer window closes.

The Gunners have won all their four league games so far in this campaign and they are currently at the top of the Premier League table.

However, the injury to Thomas Partey which forced him to miss their last game against Fulham shows they probably still need to buy players.

Mohamed Elneny started in his place, but Partey was missing and Arsenal probably needs to sign another defensive midfielder.

A fan on Twitter suggested the Gunners should buy West Ham’s Declan Rice and Morgan supported the message, tweeting: “I endorse this message.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the finest midfielders in the world now, but the Englishman would be hard for us to sign.

The top clubs around the continent want him and West Ham will want a huge fee to offload him.

Unless he wants to leave and chooses a move to the Emirates, it would be hard to pull it off.

