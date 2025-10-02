Pires Issues Stark Warning as Arsenal Chase First League Title Under Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been sent a clear warning by one of the club’s Invincibles: Robert Pires.

Like most Gooners, Pires has been watching Arsenal’s bright start to the season with keen interest.

Having picked up 13 points from a possible 18 in a tricky run that included clashes with Manchester United, Manchester City, Newcastle and Liverpool, the Gunners look possessed with title-winning intent.

Buoyed by a summer spending spree that saw the club recruit top-tier talent for Arteta, Arsenal now boast one of the finest squads in Europe, with genuine quality in depth.

Tricky Situation for Arteta

With this squad finally in place, Pires believes it is time for Arteta to deliver and warns that failure to win the league could cost him his job.

“In my opinion, if this year there is no trophy, the management will think about finding another coach.

“He’s been there five years, and unfortunately, the title has eluded him. What matters most to the fans is the championship.

“Money was spent in the summer window. Arteta made specific demands, and the board backed him.

“If Arsenal aren’t champions, I think there’ll definitely be a change on the bench.” as per Foot Mercato,

About Time for Arsenal

Three times now, Arsenal have come up short in the title race.

Given how far the Kroenkes went to fund Andrea Berta and Arteta’s ambitious rebuild, another season ending in second place will not be taken lightly.

If Arsenal finish as runners-up once again, heads may well roll.

And few have articulated the stakes as clearly as Pires.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…