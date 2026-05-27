Pires recalls is decision to leave Arsenal after the 2006 Champions League final

When Jens Lehmann was shown a red card for Arsenal in the 2006 Champions League final against Barcelona, Arsène Wenger was forced to make an immediate tactical adjustment, sacrificing one outfield player to introduce a substitute goalkeeper.

It was a difficult situation that required a rapid decision, and Wenger chose to withdraw Robert Pires. The decision, however, left the French winger frustrated, particularly given the magnitude of the occasion and the expectations surrounding such a high-profile fixture.

A Painful Final Decision

Being substituted in a Champions League final is an experience few players would accept easily, and Pires was no exception. The timing of the change, combined with the importance of the match, contributed to his disappointment, especially as he had several family members watching him on one of the biggest stages in club football.

The incident had a lasting impact on the player’s relationship with the situation at Arsenal. Around 48 hours after the final, Pires decided to ask to leave the club, despite having been a trusted figure under Wenger for a considerable period.

Pires Reflects on Departure

Although Wenger likely had his reasons for making the substitution and may have discussed them with the player afterwards, Pires has since admitted that he was not receptive to any explanation at the time and ultimately chose to move on from the club.

Asked whether he spoke to Wenger afterwards, Pires told TNT Sports:

“No. I didn’t want an explanation. We saw each other two days later. I asked to have the meeting just to tell him I was leaving Arsenal.

“Maybe I was wrong, but I believed I was no longer in his plans. The fact he did that in the final, partially confirmed those beliefs.”

His comments highlight the emotional intensity surrounding elite football and how a single decisive moment in a major final can influence a player’s perception of their future at a club.