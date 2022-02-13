Pires reveals Bergkamp’s first advice to him when he joined Arsenal

Robert Pires has discussed the most talented players he played with and he reveals his former Arsenal teammate, Dennis Bergkamp, was one.

The Frenchman was a part of an impressive generation of Arsenal players who won trophies for the club.

Their group included the likes of Thierry Henry as well.

He also played in a France national team that did well on the international stage and had illustrious names such as Zinedine Zidane.

The former Villarreal man was asked about the most talented individuals he played with, and he named Bergkamp and Zidane.

Explaining how his former Arsenal teammate influenced him early in his Gunners career, he told L’Equipe via Sportwitness:

When I arrived in 2000 (at Arsenal), Dennis said to me: ‘The most important thing is the first control. It puts you in a good mood. If you miss it, you will be disturbed’. He didn’t talk much. Zizou either. Both were class.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It makes sense that Pires thinks this highly of his former Arsenal teammate and it shows the esteem Bergkamp was held in.

The Dutchman is one of the most skilful players the Premier League has ever seen, who can forget some of the stunning goals he scored for the club.

Hopefully, Mikel Arteta will find his own trickster that will lead us to more titles soon.

