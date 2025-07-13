PL Giants Snubbed Three Times as Forward Awaits Arsenal Move

Even if Viktor Gyökeres does not join Arsenal, which would be baffling, he certainly will not be heading to Manchester United, according to a Portuguese source.

Last weekend, reports emerged that Arsenal had finally made up their mind to pursue Viktor Gyökeres, dropping out of the Benjamin Šeško race as the answer to their search for a reliable goal source.

When those reports surfaced, it was suggested that Arsenal and Sporting were in talks over a deal. Yet, a week on, the agreement remains far from sealed.

Fee Still a Stumbling Block

Arsenal remains convinced about the fee they are willing to pay. Sporting CP, however, is sticking firmly to its valuation, which sits at £69 million.

A compromise is expected eventually, but until then, some uncertainty remains about the deal’s progress.

Interestingly, it is thought Manchester United are monitoring the situation in case the transfer collapses. But will it?

According to Record, there is no chance of Gyökeres moving to United.

The striker has reportedly rejected their advances not once, but three times.

Without Champions League football on offer, the forward has no interest in heading to Old Trafford, and the report reiterates that his mind is firmly set on Arsenal:

“According to information gathered by Record, the striker and his representatives have already rejected three separate approaches from Ruben Amorim’s side. Tthe same Amorim who, it is worth noting, will not be managing in the Champions League next season.

“Only Arsenal interests him.”

Gyökeres Has Earned His Shot

Given Gyökeres’ passionate push to be a Gunner, this is a deal that needs to go through.

And as driven as he has been, the numbers fully back his case.

Scoring 54 goals in 52 games last season, the striker appears to be hitting his prime.

With Arsenal’s title chase a reliable goalscorer away from glory, bringing in Gyökeres could finally make 2025/26 the season where they go all the way.

Daniel O

