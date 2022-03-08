PL legend likens Arteta’s Arsenal to when he ‘was at Barcelona’

Yaya Toure has claimed that Mikel Arteta deserves credit for the changes he has implemented at Arsenal, likening their pressing style to that of the old Barcelona and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Yaya was one of the best players of his era, shining amongst star-studded squads and completely setting the English division alight with the Citizens previously.

He has now moved to praise the playing style on show by Arteta’s Arsenal this term, claiming they have become a pressing force, likening their playing style to that of his former clubs.

“If you see the action before the goals, that’s why you have to give credit to Arteta since he has arrived at Arsenal,” Toure told Premier League Productions (as quoted by HITC).

“He has improved this team when they lose the ball. Five seconds and they get the ball back. That’s typical from Pep (Guardiola).

“When I was at Barcelona, they were doing similar. When they lost the ball, the guys who are in front, they stay. The guys who are behind, they run behind you. Man City do that a lot. They are great at that.

“Then, when they get the ball back, they change their pace to finish as soon as possible. It looks simple, but it’s very hard.”

Our team has really come together this season, after showing glimpses of shine in previous years, but it still remains as to whether ths team can hold onto that consistency to earn a top-four finish.

The hard work has been done to get us the advantage in the race for fourth, and we must now hold our nerves, something we had to do tenfold this weekend.

The pressing was evident which Yaya mentions if you watch back Bukayo Saka’s goal, with him winning the ball back as well as finishing off the team move to highlight the immense work that goes on behind the scenes, with the goal scorer admitting that they work on doing just that in training every day.

Are there still fans out there who doubt the direction the club is headed in?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta’s FULL press conference after Watford win –