PL rivals beat Arsenal to ‘Kante-Pogba hybrid’

Watford have won the race to sign Le Havre midfielder Pape Gueye according to reports in France.

The Hornets have apparently secured their first signing of the upcoming window, despite the current cloud over whether they will be able to secure Premier League football for next season.

Arsenal were believed to be eyeing a move for the 21 year-old, who was believed to have just over 12 months remaining on his current contract, but latest reports seem to claim that a pre-contract agreement has been put in place, which will see the midfielder join Watford this summer.

It remains to be seen if our club had made their own offer to sign the Le Havre star, who has been described a hybrid of Premier League superstars N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba.

Gueye has supposedly signed a five-year deal with the Vicarage Road club, which will see him tied to the club until the summer of 2025, but should he get anywhere close to the level of either Pogba or Kante the Hornets will likely struggle to hold onto the midfielder for the entirety of that deal.

This may well come as a huge blow to Arsenal who are keen to add to their midfield in the coming window, and may well have seen Gueye as a value option this summer with the current world-climate having knock-on effects on the finances of our club.

We are also being linked with move to sign a number of alternatives however, with Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid mentioned daily.

Will Arsenal be on the lookout for more value options this summer than in previous years? Will this summer see less transfers or will it see a reduction in transfer fees?

Patrick