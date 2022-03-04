PL rivals linked with £12.5M signing of Arsenal star on one condition

Newcastle United could bet set to land Dinos Mavropanos this summer in a deal worth £12.5 Million, but only if Vfb Stuttgart complete his signing from Arsenal whilst falling foul of relegation.

The Gunners allowed the Greek international to return to the Bundesliga side after a successful loan spell there last term, but this time agreed to a lowly €3 Million obligation to buy in the deal, which they must pay if they stay in the top division in Germany. They also have an option to pay the fee which they are expected to do regardless.

HZ claims that they will sell the defender on for a profit should they succumb to relegation however, and having already admitted that he would like to playing the Premier League, a move to Newcastle is believed to be a possibility.

The Toon are claimed to have been quoted £30 Million for his signature in January, and would likely jump at the chance to strike a deal for less than half that amount, not that finances are much of an issue for the newly mega-rich club.

This will be yet another terrible deal which we have allowed to slip through, along with the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Matteo Guendouzi deals which saw the pair both depart for much less than their values.

I don’t understand why the the centre-back didn’t get his chance after initially impressing in the first-team shortly after arriving at the club. I think we will regret allowing him to leave for such a lowly fee, and thoroughly expect him to be a hit for Newcastle if they can come to an agreement with Stuttgart.

Patrick

Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith discusses Arsenal’s chances of finishing in the Top Four



CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…