PL ‘top six’ warned of a outside threat to Champions League places

Louis Saha has tipped Everton to enjoy an impressive 2022-23 Premier League campaign, going as far as to claim they could challenge the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal for the top four places.

The Gunners narrowly missed out on Champions League football this time around, missing out on the final day of the season to their noisy neighbours Tottenham, but will be hoping to be in better shape in the closing stages of the new season.

If Saha is to be believed however, they could well have competition from other teams in the division, and he is tipping his former side Everton to thrive under Frank Lampard’s tutelage.

‘A lot of teams in the Premier League can be in the top six and become the challenger to the top four and Everton can be one of those teams, it just depends how you start the season and how well you manage the confidence within the team,’ Saha is quoted by the Metro as stating.

‘I think Frank Lampard has managed the situation of injuries and fixture congestion really well and I believe if they play with confidence and emotion, Everton can do amazing things next year.

‘The Premier League is so tough. It’s not just about whether you have the quality, it’s also about communicating and having that team spirit that you build throughout the season and emphasise with the fans. Those are the things that make a strong side.

‘Frank Lampard has a lot of quality players in his team, especially the strikers so the fans should have hope, but they have to fix the defence.’

It would be silly to think that a top-four finish will come easy next season, but of all the teams to be worried about, Everton aren’t personally up their in my thinking. I agree that they do have some exciting talents, but their biggest problem could be keeping ahold of said top players, with both Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin both linked with possible moves.

Do you think Arsenal will have to weary of a possible threat from the blue side of Merseyside?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH THE TRANSFER SHOW – Alfie and Rob ask “Who is Lisandro Martinez?”