Arsenal News Latest News

Plaudits pour in for Arsenal loanee’s international display in World Cup qualifying

Daniel Ballard has sent tongues wagging after his latest impressive performance for Northern Ireland this week, with Arsenal fans wanting to see him back at the Emirates.

The defender is currently on loan with Millwall in the Championship, but earned his 10th international cap last night in helping to keep Switzerland at bay in a 0-0 draw in the group stages of World Cup qualifying.

Having already forced his way into the first-team plans of his on-loan side, and with having played a key role in helping Blackpool to promotion to the Championship last term, the soon-to-be 22 year-old is believed to have a bright future ahead of him.

Arsenal fans believe he is ready for the first-team as of now however, and the plaudits have poured in over Twitter to call for him to return.

Could Ballard have worked his way into our first-team this season, or would a full season in the Championship be ideal to get a better idea of his level?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Daniel Ballard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs