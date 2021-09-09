Plaudits pour in for Arsenal loanee’s international display in World Cup qualifying

Daniel Ballard has sent tongues wagging after his latest impressive performance for Northern Ireland this week, with Arsenal fans wanting to see him back at the Emirates.

The defender is currently on loan with Millwall in the Championship, but earned his 10th international cap last night in helping to keep Switzerland at bay in a 0-0 draw in the group stages of World Cup qualifying.

Having already forced his way into the first-team plans of his on-loan side, and with having played a key role in helping Blackpool to promotion to the Championship last term, the soon-to-be 22 year-old is believed to have a bright future ahead of him.

Arsenal fans believe he is ready for the first-team as of now however, and the plaudits have poured in over Twitter to call for him to return.

Daniel Ballard should be starting for Arsenal #GAWA — Phil Moreland (@pmoreland4590) September 8, 2021

Ballard is gonna be a smasher 👊🏻 Arsenal should of kept him this year he’s better than what they have 🤷🏻‍♂️ #GAWA — Andrew Davidson (@andyd_94) September 8, 2021

Watching Daniel Ballard makes you question why arsenal let him out on loan — Thomas Scott (@Goodnamehere101) September 8, 2021

Id take Daniel Ballard back at Arsenal in the morning 🤔 Fella would stick his head in a cement mixer if he saw the ball. Shane Lavery had some game too, NI were unlucky there tonight. — neil (@neil1886) September 8, 2021

@Arsenal can we call back Daniel Ballard he's a Unit 100% better than mari! — Sambiszn🇧🇪 (@MikeAFC12) September 8, 2021

£50M on Ben White, meanwhile sending Ballard out on loan? 🤝 Arsenal. — 🔰 Benji Gribben 🔴⚪⚫ (@BenjaminGribben) September 9, 2021

Time and time again Arsenal FC are clueless to give their best talents the chance while lesser talents play for first team. See how Arsenal talents blossom at other clubs. Yes, Hein should have been given a chance, and we can question if Daniel Ballard will get a chance. — Pål Dugstad (@MrProbeDeem) September 9, 2021

Could Ballard have worked his way into our first-team this season, or would a full season in the Championship be ideal to get a better idea of his level?

Patrick