Player agent gives Arsenal a boost as he insists his client hasn’t agreed a deal

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer as his agent insists he hasn’t agreed to a deal with another club.

The Everton striker has been in fine form in the last few seasons and has caught the attention of several teams in the Premier League.

The Toffees are having a bad season and they could realistically get relegated from the English top-flight in this campaign.

This could see them lose some of their key players, with Arsenal possibly making a move for Calvert-Lewin.

The striker has interest from several other clubs, but his agent has confirmed that he has not agreed to join another team, instead he is focused on ending this campaign well.

Fabrizio Romano quotes the striker’s representative saying: “Dominic has not agreed any deal, with any club. He is currently working very hard in training and is fully focussed on finishing the season strong with Everton”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calvert-Lewin has been a great striker for Everton and the former Sheffield United man can easily become our top goal-scorer.

Injuries have disrupted him in this campaign, but he remains one of the lethal attackers in the league, and his level of performance could improve if he moves to the Emirates.