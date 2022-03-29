Player agent gives Arsenal a boost as he insists his client hasn’t agreed a deal

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer as his agent insists he hasn’t agreed to a deal with another club.
The Everton striker has been in fine form in the last few seasons and has caught the attention of several teams in the Premier League.
The Toffees are having a bad season and they could realistically get relegated from the English top-flight in this campaign.
This could see them lose some of their key players, with Arsenal possibly making a move for Calvert-Lewin.
The striker has interest from several other clubs, but his agent has confirmed that he has not agreed to join another team, instead he is focused on ending this campaign well.
Fabrizio Romano quotes the striker’s representative saying: “Dominic has not agreed any deal, with any club. He is currently working very hard in training and is fully focussed on finishing the season strong with Everton”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Calvert-Lewin has been a great striker for Everton and the former Sheffield United man can easily become our top goal-scorer.
Injuries have disrupted him in this campaign, but he remains one of the lethal attackers in the league, and his level of performance could improve if he moves to the Emirates.
157 EPL appearances with 43 goals and 10 assists, a goal every 3.7 games.
I just don’t get the hype around this player? He’s decent but is he the striker to get us closer to Man City and Liverpool, I’m highly doubtful.
theres no getting around stats is there?
well as much as ppl posted all the garbage stats Ramsdale had at POOR teams, he seems to be doing well at the club since he joined.
I do feel he would be a really good buy for us, he is top draw imo aerially and as good if not better at hold up than Laca.
With the way we can play and score from open play, i do feel he will be an asset there but even more so from set pieces, which has been one of our biggest improvements.
With Ode on freekick and our top quality crosses from KT and corners, DCL can have a big impact on the team going forward
Disagree on the hold up play, I think laca has a better first touch and is much smarter with the ball. Dcl is definitely better in the air and much quicker.
Just don’t see the point in signing someone who’s not down himself to be anything special so far – seems an unnecessary risk
signing any striker even a proven one from another league is a risk.
He’s no more a risk than signing Nunez, infact alot less so imo but i wouldnt mind both of them come the summer.
we shall see what happens in the summer
I really wouldnt mind him coming in as our new no9 next season