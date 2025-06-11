Player Arsenal just released has already found a new club

Arsenal has confirmed that Kieran Tierney will no longer be part of their squad by the end of this month, and the left-back has already secured a return to familiar territory. The Scottish defender spent six years at the Emirates Stadium, having joined from Celtic in 2019 with a reputation as one of the most promising full-backs in European football.

Tierney was a standout performer at Celtic Park, winning multiple trophies and establishing himself as a fan favourite during his time in the Scottish Premiership. His energetic displays and commitment earned him a move to Arsenal, where he initially impressed under Unai Emery and then Mikel Arteta.

Tierney’s Role Declined Under Arteta

However, the arrival of Arteta marked the beginning of Tierney’s gradual decline in relevance within the Arsenal squad. The Spanish manager adopted a tactical setup that relied heavily on inverted full-backs, a role that did not suit Tierney’s more traditional, overlapping style of play.

With the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, Tierney found his opportunities limited further. The Ukrainian quickly became the preferred option on the left side of defence, fitting Arteta’s system more seamlessly. As a result, Tierney saw significantly reduced game time and was eventually loaned out in search of regular football.

Despite his professionalism and effort, Tierney could not work his way back into the starting eleven on a consistent basis. With his contract expiring at the end of the 2024–2025 season, Arsenal made the decision not to extend his deal.

A Return to Celtic Confirmed

The defender has now returned to his boyhood club Celtic, where he will look to revitalise his career and pick up where he left off before moving to England. As reported by Mirror Football, Tierney has officially rejoined the Scottish champions following the expiration of his contract with Arsenal.

The left-back will be keen to make a strong impression upon his return to Parkhead, and Celtic supporters will no doubt welcome him back with open arms. His experience in the Premier League and at international level should be invaluable as he aims to re-establish himself as a key figure at the club.

