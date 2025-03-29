Player Arsenal wanted last summer could be available at a discount

Arsenal’s pursuit of Joan Garcia could resume this summer, with the Espanyol goalkeeper potentially available at a reduced price depending on his club’s fate in La Liga, as reported by 90mins. The 23-year-old Spaniard has been a long-term target for the Gunners, who reportedly had a bid rejected late in last summer’s transfer window. Despite this setback, Arsenal remain highly interested in securing Garcia’s services.

Espanyol’s precarious position in Spain’s top flight could be a decisive factor in Garcia’s availability. Currently sitting 15th in the league and only one point above the relegation zone, the Catalan club faces a challenging battle to retain its La Liga status. If relegated, Garcia’s release clause will decrease from €25 million (£20.9 million) to a more affordable €15 million (£12.6 million). However, should Espanyol avoid relegation, Arsenal may need to meet the full release clause to complete the transfer.

Garcia has delivered standout performances despite Espanyol’s struggles this season, demonstrating his shot-stopping abilities and gaining recognition as one of La Liga’s most impressive goalkeepers. Notably, he has prevented more goals than any other goalkeeper in Spain’s top division based on expected metrics, highlighting his composure and skill under pressure. His performances have also attracted interest from several European giants, including Barcelona, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid.

A further complication in any potential deal is a clause that increases Garcia’s price by €5 million (£4.2 million) if he receives a senior Spain national team call-up. The young goalkeeper has already represented Spain at various youth levels and was part of the squad that secured Olympic gold in Paris last summer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen on Garcia as competition for current first-choice goalkeeper David Raya. However, with rival clubs monitoring the situation and Espanyol battling for survival, the Gunners may need to act swiftly to secure one of Europe’s most promising goalkeeping talents.