Player-coach role with limited game time could be an important part of Luiz’s new deal

Recent reports claim that Arsenal will offer David Luiz yet another contract at the Emirates as the club considers him a good leader.

A new one-year deal will take the Brazilian to three years at Arsenal, something some fans would not have believed would happen.

Luiz has been a hot-and-cold player for most of his professional life and that has also been the case at Arsenal.

He is capable of putting in a fine performance in one game and a disaster-class in the next one.

But his experience cannot be bought, so it might be sensible to keep him on after all is said and done.

The Sun has gone with a headline that states “Arsenal will ONLY hand David Luiz new contract if 33-year-old ‘agrees to player-coach role and reduced playing time’”

Now, it must be said that headline is a little misleading because it does not actually say in the piece that Arsenal will be definitely offering Luiz a player-coach role but one has to think that if he is offered a new contract that it is a real possibility that the Brazilian will be offered such a role.

In the summer, Arsenal will welcome back William Saliba, who has been in fine form while on loan at Nice.

They already have Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes and Pablo Mari on their books.

Luiz can now take a step back and provide an experienced alternative when the club wants.

His leadership qualities will also be valuable in a coaching role that he can use to develop the likes of Gabriel and Saliba.