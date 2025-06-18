Player continues to clash with his club over frustrating his Arsenal move

Arsenal continue to work on strengthening their forward line this summer and remain keen on signing Sporting Club striker Viktor Gyokeres. The Sweden international is believed to be open to the move, but progress has stalled due to a disagreement between the player and his club over the terms of a potential exit.

Gyokeres has emerged as one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards following an impressive two seasons in Portugal. However, despite his interest in a move to the Premier League, negotiations remain complicated.

Striker frustrated by lack of progress

Arsenal have been in contact with both RB Leipzig and Sporting over strikers Benjamin Sesko and Gyokeres, respectively. Both players are said to be open to joining Mikel Arteta’s side, but neither deal has been finalised as of now.

In Gyokeres’ case, the 27-year-old is believed to have a gentleman’s agreement with Sporting that would allow him to leave if a suitable offer arrived. He reportedly values that figure at around €70 million, while the Portuguese club are holding out for closer to his €100 million release clause.

This difference in valuation has led to frustration on the player’s side. According to A Bola, Gyokeres is clashing with Sporting over what he perceives to be a broken promise. He is understood to have communicated his disappointment over the club’s refusal to negotiate more flexibly.

Arsenal monitors the situation closely

Arsenal are continuing talks but have not made a final decision on which striker to prioritise. Their interest in Sesko remains active, and they are assessing the market before committing to any major outlay.

Sporting, for their part, are aware of multiple clubs showing interest in Gyokeres and are not prepared to lower their demands significantly without pressure. Arsenal will be monitoring how the situation develops, especially if the player’s dissatisfaction leads to a change in Sporting’s negotiating stance.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen key areas of the pitch this summer and want to secure any major additions well before the start of pre-season.

