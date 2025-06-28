Player insists he only wants to play for Arsenal as he enjoys holiday

Like most footballers who play in Europe, Viktor Gyokeres is enjoying his summer break after a demanding and impressive season. The striker has posted images of himself relaxing during the time off, which is a well-earned rest after such an outstanding campaign.

Gyokeres has become one of the most sought-after attackers in Europe due to his performances at Sporting Club. In two seasons, he has been involved in over 100 goals, a statistic that helps explain why several top clubs are now eager to sign him. His ability to both score and assist consistently has placed him firmly in the spotlight.

Arsenal Lead the Chase for Gyokeres

Among the interested teams, Arsenal appears to be leading the race for his signature. The Gunners are in the market for a new striker and see Gyokeres as one of their top targets. They have also shown interest in Benjamin Sesko, but Gyokeres seems to be the primary option. The manager wants to add a clinical presence up front, and the striker’s playing style fits the profile of what the club is looking for.

A report in Portugal, cited via Sport Witness, claims that the forward himself is now fully focused on joining Arsenal. Despite Sporting’s preference for a wider bidding war, the player has made it clear that the Gunners are the only club he is interested in. That decision could simplify matters for Arsenal, provided they can reach an agreement with his current side.

Striker Set on North London Move

This kind of commitment from a potential signing is a positive development. It not only suggests that the player is motivated to succeed at the Emirates but also gives the club some leverage during negotiations. While personal terms are yet to be agreed upon, both clubs must first settle on a transfer fee.

Gyokeres has proven himself to be an elite-level striker, and it is exciting to hear that he only wants to make the move to North London. His arrival could be a significant boost to the team’s chances next season.