Player insists he only wants to play for Arsenal as he enjoys holiday

Like most footballers who play in Europe, Viktor Gyokeres is enjoying his summer break after a demanding and impressive season. The striker has posted images of himself relaxing during the time off, which is a well-earned rest after such an outstanding campaign.
Gyokeres has become one of the most sought-after attackers in Europe due to his performances at Sporting Club. In two seasons, he has been involved in over 100 goals, a statistic that helps explain why several top clubs are now eager to sign him. His ability to both score and assist consistently has placed him firmly in the spotlight.
A report in Portugal, cited via Sport Witness, claims that the forward himself is now fully focused on joining Arsenal. Despite Sporting’s preference for a wider bidding war, the player has made it clear that the Gunners are the only club he is interested in. That decision could simplify matters for Arsenal, provided they can reach an agreement with his current side.
Striker Set on North London Move
This kind of commitment from a potential signing is a positive development. It not only suggests that the player is motivated to succeed at the Emirates but also gives the club some leverage during negotiations. While personal terms are yet to be agreed upon, both clubs must first settle on a transfer fee.
Gyokeres has proven himself to be an elite-level striker, and it is exciting to hear that he only wants to make the move to North London. His arrival could be a significant boost to the team’s chances next season.
Honestly, I have doubts that MA will get any of the goal scorers who we are linked to. I hope and pray that I’m wrong but MA has given me doubts. Sorry for being pessimistic. He has got a few good signings, especially Rice, so there is definitely hope.
Why apologise,this is where this manager as taken some of us fans .
Fans every right to question decisions made by him and the club ,this is what being a fan is ,don’t let anyone tell you different.
As for being pessimistic you got a long way to go before you hit the lvls of other fans (supporters ✊).
Just go along with ride .
All these stories don’t add up. My feeling is that sesko is our first choice, and we’ll end up getting him – my view is that we should be after gyokeres, but I could very well be wrong.
One minute its Arsenal he “loves”, then Liverpool, and most recently, Man Utd. Now its Arsenal all along. His agent is doing a great job for Gyokeres.
For me, this has nothing to do with MA. This is the negotiating team, as always, taking way too much time to go for their dream target. Unless they have no clue who they really want and just negotiate with everyone and see where the ship beaches.
MA has said over and over that he wants his signings done before the pre-season. It is not him dragging things out.