Player is already training at Arsenal even though his move has not been made official

Kepa Arrizabalaga is reportedly set to join Arsenal during this summer transfer window, where he will serve as the club’s second-choice goalkeeper. This move comes after Arsenal initially hoped to promote Joan Garcia to that role, but the young Spaniard opted to join Barcelona instead. Neto, who was the backup keeper for Arsenal last season, has now returned to Bournemouth, the club he was loaned from.

Arsenal secure experienced keeper to strengthen squad

The Gunners acted quickly when they discovered that Kepa’s contract with Chelsea contained a relatively low release clause. They promptly agreed to pay it, making the Spaniard’s move to the Emirates a permanent one. While Kepa will understand that David Raya is likely to remain the first-choice goalkeeper for the foreseeable future, his arrival offers Arsenal an experienced and reliable option between the sticks. This will provide much-needed depth to the squad and allow the manager greater flexibility during a long and demanding season.

Although Arsenal have yet to officially announce the completion of Kepa’s signing, it is clear that the club has sorted out his future. The goalkeeper is expected to become part of the team ahead of the 2025/2026 season, joining a squad that aims to compete strongly on multiple fronts. His presence is likely to benefit not just the team on matchdays but also the younger keepers at the club, who can learn from his experience.

Training already underway as Arsenal prepare for the new campaign

According to reports from Football Insider, a source close to Kepa has revealed that the goalkeeper has already begun training with Arsenal to prepare for the upcoming season. This strongly suggests that his transfer is effectively complete and that the club is eager to integrate him as soon as possible. Kepa’s experience at the highest levels of football, including Premier League and European competitions, will be invaluable to Arsenal as they seek to challenge for honours once again.

Overall, the addition of Kepa Arrizabalaga to the squad represents a significant boost for Arsenal’s goalkeeping department. With David Raya as the clear first choice and Kepa ready to step in when required, the club now has greater assurance and competition in this vital position.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…