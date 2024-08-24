Player may have used Arsenal rumours to get a better deal

Arsenal was unexpectedly linked with a move for Ademola Lookman this week as they continue to strengthen their squad.

Mikel Arteta already has several left-wingers, with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard competing for the starting spot. This makes it surprising that Arsenal would be interested in signing Lookman, who had a challenging stint in England.

The attacker has been in excellent form at Atalanta, notably scoring a hat-trick in the 2024 Europa League final. This performance has made him one of the most sought-after players in Europe. PSG reportedly inquired about him, which led to Lookman sitting out Atalanta’s first league game of the season.

However, PSG’s interest has since waned, and there were reports suggesting that Arsenal was willing to offer Jakub Kiwior plus cash to secure the Nigerian’s signature.

Yet, according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, these rumours were inaccurate, and Arsenal never showed genuine interest in signing Lookman. The report also suggests that the speculation about Arsenal’s interest may have been used by Lookman’s representatives to negotiate a new and improved contract with Atalanta.

We have some good left-wingers, but Lookman has shown he can deliver on the big stage and might be a good signing.

