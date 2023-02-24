Player of the Match Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson as Lionesses win Arnold Clark Cup by Michelle

The Lionesses have had a very successful international break as they took part in the Arnold Clark Cup competing against South Korea, Italy and Belgium, with the following results:

16th February Lionesses 4-0 South Korea MK Stadium

19th February Lionesses 2-1 Italy CBS Arena

22nd February Lionesses 6-1 Belgium Ashton Gate

Leah was voted EE Player of the Match. Leah captained the team to victory and, though usually playing centre-back for club and country, she scored 2 fantastic goals for the Lionesses!

Your England Player of the Match connected by @EE for last night is @leahcwilliamson 👏 pic.twitter.com/dtAcVhOEGn — Lionesses (@Lionesses) February 23, 2023

Under Manager Sarina Wiegman the Lionesses remain unbeaten in 29 matches – which is some great form ahead of this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Lionesses also have 2 big matches booked for April when they will take on Brazil at Wembley (with Arsenal’s Rafaelle Souza) on 6th April in front of a sell-out crowd. Then only 5 days later they welcome the Australian Matilda’s to Brentford which should be a good test, with Gunners Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord lining up for the Matilda’s.

Well done Leah! Thing’s are definitely hotting up ahead of the Women’s World Cup this summer!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman interviewed after a Leah Williamson double helps England Women win the Arnold Clark Cup in style with 6-1 win over Belgium to make it 3 wins out of 3.

