Arsenal News Arsenal Women

Player of the Match Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson as Lionesses win Arnold Clark Cup

Player of the Match Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson as Lionesses win Arnold Clark Cup by Michelle

The Lionesses have had a very successful international break as they took part in the Arnold Clark Cup competing against South Korea, Italy and Belgium, with the following results:

16th February  Lionesses 4-0 South Korea  MK Stadium

19th February  Lionesses 2-1 Italy             CBS Arena

22nd February  Lionesses 6-1 Belgium        Ashton Gate

Leah was voted EE Player of the Match. Leah captained the team to victory and, though usually playing centre-back for club and country, she scored 2 fantastic goals for the Lionesses!

Under Manager Sarina Wiegman the Lionesses remain unbeaten in 29 matches – which is some great form ahead of this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Lionesses also have 2 big matches booked for April when they will take on Brazil at Wembley (with Arsenal’s Rafaelle Souza) on 6th April in front of a sell-out crowd. Then only 5 days later they welcome the Australian Matilda’s to Brentford which should be a good test, with Gunners Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord lining up for the Matilda’s.

Well done Leah! Thing’s are definitely hotting up ahead of the Women’s World Cup this summer!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman interviewed after a Leah Williamson double helps England Women win the Arnold Clark Cup in style with 6-1 win over Belgium to make it 3 wins out of 3.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

More Stories / Latest News
Jorginho excited “because I can see that I have so much to learn” under Arteta
Blackstenius and Foord could be key to Arsenal Women beating Chelsea this weekend
Analysis of Arsenal’s 7 possible oppoments in today’s Europa League draw
Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs