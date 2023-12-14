Player of the Month Cooney-Cross continues her excellent form for the Arsenal Women

Kyra Cooney-Cross Is something else

Australian international and newly signed Arsenal midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross has been unreal since joining the Gunners in the summer transfer window. For the few Arsenal fans that hadn’t seen much of her before her arrival, they surely have been pleasantly surprised by how well and easily she’s adapted to life in London. Coming into the squad with her two compatriots already there would have made the process a lot easier, but I’m impressed by how natural she looks already and I don’t seem to be the only one.

Cooney-Cross was awarded November’s the Player Of The Month Award after an incredible run of form from the young Australian, getting over 55% of votes and comfortably taking her first award for the Gunners and I’m sure one of many to come.

She’s recently got a lot more minutes and I think that’s due to her impressing Edivall and his staff and what she brings on the pitch. It almost feels like she’s always got heaps of time and brings this sense of calmness to the midfield that I think we were somewhat lacking. Having Captain Kim Little out has been hard for the club, but with Cooney-Cross able to step in and fill that role it’s made life a lot easier in London, and honestly that’s a massive compliment for the young Australian because Kim Little’s job isn’t an easy one.

Although her stats don’t look that outstanding from afar and maybe won’t get the credit she deserves due to this, but she’s been the reason for so many goals already this season. Making the perfect pass before the pass that assists a goal seems to be where she shines, scanning the pitch constantly, and she has a way of putting her back to the players and pivoting till she finds a safe options to go forward or back.

I can’t talk about her highly enough to be honest, she’s just impressed me so much since joining the club and looks like she was born to play in this Arsenal team. In her last three games she picked up 3 assists and has been one of the main reasons we’ve been scoring so much. Picking up an assist last night against Spurs in the Conti Cup after a pin-point perfect cross into the back post landed perfectly in front of Laia Condina to get Arsenal back into the game and later on going on to win it.

She’s only 21-years-old and has so much potential, if she’s playing like this at just 21, I can’t imagine what’s she’s going to be like in a few years time, and we as Arsenal fans will hopefully be lucky enough to see her grow and evolve right in front of us. After an impressive month, I don’t think anyone deserved it more and then to celebrate, she continued her good form against Spurs, cementing herself in Arsenal Women’s top level squad.

What’s your thoughts on our Player of the month Gooners? Are you as impressed as I am?

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….