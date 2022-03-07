Player Rating for Arsenal v Watford – Superstar Saka MOTM

Arsenal may not have been at their very best at Watford, but they showed some resilience to gain their fourth away win in a row and finally make it back into the Champions League positions.

There were some brilliant performances and some off days, so here are my player ratings for Watford v Arsenal

Ramsdale – 6

Aaron was not his usual assured self and even his clearances went awry at times. Hopefully just a blip…

Cedric – 7

Played a usual solid game but with the occasional brain fart

White – 7

Ben was mostly okay but, like Ramsdale, seems a little more nervous than usual. He even joined the attack a couple of times.

Gabriel – 6

Not as solid as usual but was not awful and didn’t cost us any goals

Tierney – 6

Has had a lot of stick lately and still not back to his very best.

Partey – 7

Controlled midfield well, and it looks like his team-mates were lining him up for long shots but still can’t hit the target…

Xhaka – 6

Seemed to be mostly anonymous in a packed midfield, but didn’t make any massive errors

Saka – 9

I love the way he has learnt to shrug off opponents to take the ball. An all-round masterclass from our star youngster.

Odegaard – 8

The Norwegian seems to be improving every week. He is our engine room now and his understanding with Saka is telepathic…

Martinelli – 6

Didn’t get as much freedom and couldn’t impose himself, but got the goal which will bost his confidence

Lacazette – 8

Laca runs his socks off and has become much more of an unselfish provider rather than a Number 9. He shouldn’t be judged on his goal tally.

Subs:

Pepe – 5

Every minute on the pitch counts but not enough today to make a difference

Nketiah – 5

His attempt on goal was a bit hopeful, but at least he hit the post

Holding – N/A.