Player Rating for Arsenal v Watford – Superstar Saka MOTM

Arsenal may not have been at their very best at Watford, but they showed some resilience to gain their fourth away win in a row and finally make it back into the Champions League positions.
There were some brilliant performances and some off days, so here are my player ratings for Watford v Arsenal
Ramsdale – 6
Aaron was not his usual assured self and even his clearances went awry at times. Hopefully just a blip…
Cedric – 7
Played a usual solid game but with the occasional brain fart
White – 7
Ben was mostly okay but, like Ramsdale, seems a little more nervous than usual. He even joined the attack a couple of times.
Gabriel – 6
Not as solid as usual but was not awful and didn’t cost us any goals
Tierney – 6
Has had a lot of stick lately and still not back to his very best.
Partey – 7
Controlled midfield well, and it looks like his team-mates were lining him up for long shots but still can’t hit the target…
Xhaka – 6
Seemed to be mostly anonymous in a packed midfield, but didn’t make any massive errors
Saka – 9
I love the way he has learnt to shrug off opponents to take the ball. An all-round masterclass from our star youngster.
Odegaard – 8
The Norwegian seems to be improving every week. He is our engine room now and his understanding with Saka is telepathic…
Martinelli – 6
Didn’t get as much freedom and couldn’t impose himself, but got the goal which will bost his confidence
Lacazette – 8
Laca runs his socks off and has become much more of an unselfish provider rather than a Number 9. He shouldn’t be judged on his goal tally.
Subs:
Pepe – 5
Every minute on the pitch counts but not enough today to make a difference
Nketiah – 5
His attempt on goal was a bit hopeful, but at least he hit the post
Holding – N/A.
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
Saka is so good. He’s not flashy winger, like someone of Saint-Maximin type, but just as effective if not more.
He doesn’t really ‘dribble’ that much, he just kind of keeps it simple and creates space and chances with his explosive movement. And I really like that. Someone who excessively dribbles is bound to lose possession often but Saka is very smart with the ball.
Joy to watch really.
And regarding our current form:
We are on a 4-game winning run, which is great but all those games have come with 1 goal difference.
Now, not saying that’s bad as it’s clearly enough for 3 points but we haven’t really been impressive throughout the whole game. We finally scored more than 2 goals yesterday but this time our defense let us down.
Hopefully we will change that so we don’t have to always go to the extra time with squeaky bum!
Got to remember how young and inexperienced everyone is though. I think we have the youngest squad, and maybe, youngest starting XI in the entire league.
Hard to be consistent at that age, yet despite that, I think Arteta is probably getting the max out of them at the moment.
I think Odegraad deserved 9 too as Saka if not MOTM. He was absolutely amazing in his role.
Meanwhile partey also deserved better rate, i would say 8.
Our forward and midfield did great yesterday, the only concern is back 5 which looks shaky a bit
The most encouraging thing I can see with this current squad is that even when they are not playing well, they are still trying and fighting for the cause and that as fans is the least, we expect from them.
Right now, they all seem to be on in the same groove and putting the points on the board. Winning games ugly or pleasant on the eye will only breed confidence and confidence will only enhance their performance and ratings.
we are at the business end of the season and points count more than performance even though we want the best of both worlds.
only the elite such as city and pool seem to be able to consistently turn out performance and results but unfortunately, we are still a long away from these two teams with regards to consistency, performance and results.
for me we have 13 to go and i do expect us to lose a few between now and the end of the season but 2 loses 8 wins and 3 draws gets us the 4 or even 3rd spot.
once we secure that 4th spot, we are now talking a different calibre of player we might be able to attract.
Another baby step towards our end goal this weekend
Onwards and upwards
Based on Partey’s stats against Watford, he should’ve got at least 8. He won more duels (8), completed more take-ons (3) and won more aerial duels (3) than any other Arsenal player against Watford, while also completing the most passes on the pitch (69)
Whereas Saka is one of the best Arsenal attackers in the Premier League this season:
• Most shots
• Most crosses
• Most fouls won
• Most duels won
• Most shots on target
• Most chances created
• Most take-ons completed
• Most touches in opp. box
• Most final-third passes
I also don’t agree with thieny 6 he didn’t merit 6 compared to Cedric. I will give him 5.
Agreed, Sylva
What do you think about Tierney staying back more and Xhaka having a more advanced role over the last few games gai? I appreciate your tactical thoughts.
Makes great sense to me to have KT back and available to chase down breaking opposition attacks Vs Xhaka sitting while KT bombs on.
It’s only been a few games but I think Martinelli will benefit long term also with a little less defensive responsibility and Xhaka being there to help press.
Still early days, but I like the new look left. Give KT, Xhaka & Martinelli another few games with this rebalance and I think it will get better.
We could try something like that in some tough games, if Xhaka can use his aerial ability and through passes in the opposition’s area. We seem to have abandoned our left-overload tactic and been focusing on the right side instead
I actually admire Klopp’s system, because his wingbacks are his main creators and usually available in the advanced areas. Robertson and Alexander-Arnold don’t need to worry too much about defending, because their midfielders and CBs are excellent in interception
Xhaka and cedric should have got 5.they were poor and almost cost us two points.
For me, Ødegaard was man of the match followed closely by Saka. Other notable performers were Cedric for both his defending and crosses, White for his last ditch tackles, apart from one and Laca for his work rate.
Xhaka did cost 2nd Watford goal…