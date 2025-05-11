Player Ratings: Arsenal Women end WSL season with 4-3 thriller at the Emirates

Arsenal Women closed out their WSL campaign in dramatic fashion on Saturday 11th May, edging Manchester United 4-3 in front of a buzzing Emirates crowd of over 46,000. With second place now wrapped up, this game was also about pride, entertainment, and momentum ahead of the Champions League Final — and Renée Slegers’ side delivered just that.

Chloe Kelly (on loan from Manchester City) stole the show on her return to the starting XI, pressing high and pouncing on a goalkeeping mistake to score within two minutes. She was electric throughout and deservedly named Player of the Match.

Player Ratings v Manchester United

Manu Zinsberger – 6

A tough day with three goals conceded, though she wasn’t directly at fault for any of them. Made one key stop early on.

Emily Fox – 7

Energetic and sharp on the right. Recovered well when dragged into midfield and supported attacks with overlapping runs.

Leah Williamson – 6

A mixed performance. Commanding in spells but part of a backline that looked shaky in transition.

Steph Catley – 6

Unlucky to see a deflection wrong-foot Zinsberger for United’s second. Worked hard and showed composure on the ball.

Katie McCabe – 6

Won’t be pleased to have conceded a late penalty, but her delivery for Maanum’s goal was pinpoint.

Kim Little – 9

Magnificent in midfield. Scored Arsenal’s fourth, oozed calm under pressure, and led by example.

Mariona Caldentey – 9

Silky and creative. Dispatched her penalty confidently and pulled strings throughout the first half.

Frida Maanum – 7

Worked hard and took her goal beautifully. Looks to be building rhythm ahead of Lisbon.

Chloe Kelly – 8.5 (Player of the Match)

Opened the scoring and was a constant menace. Her pressing and dribbling gave United nightmares.

Caitlin Foord – 8

Won the penalty and showed intelligent movement. A tireless shift down the flank.

Alessia Russo – 6

Awarded the FWA Women’s Footballer of the Year for 2024, Russo didn’t have many chances against her old club but worked hard off the ball.

Subs:

Mead, Wälti, Blackstenius, Wubben-Moy, Codina – N/A

All came on late to see out the game.

Manager: Renée Slegers – 8

Managed the game well, rotated sensibly, and kept the team focused despite the defensive lapses.

With the WSL season now complete, Arsenal Women’s focus will be fully on the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final against Barcelona, on 24th May.

Do you have anything to add to player ratings Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….