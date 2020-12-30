Player Ratings for Arsenal’s tough win at Brighton

It certainly wasn’t as exciting as Arsenal’s win over Chelsea, but it was a tough slog and 3 points is 3 points, however you look at it. Brighton didn’t make it easy for us at all!
Here are my Player Ratings…
Leno: 8
Definitely one of Leno’s better games. Made a couple of excellent saves and seems to have an understanding with Holding and Mari
Tierney: 7
Fast becoming one of the first names on the team sheet. Gives his all every time.
Mari 7
We may have needed to wait a long time to see him fit enough to play, but it was worth the wait. Solid.
Holding: 7
Long may Holding stay fit as well. Him and Mari are looking like a very solid pairing and surely must be first choice when fit.
Bellerin: 7
Another good game from Hector. He seems to have clicked with Saka down the wing.
Elneny: 6
He seemed out of sorts in the first half and kept giving the ball away. Improved in the second but not up to his usual standard.
Xhaka: 7
No detractors today. Solid display without errors. As it should be!
Martinelli: 7
This boy is the real deal and will be even better when he matures further. May need protecting at times.
ESR: 8
An old head on young shoulders. Another youngster earning a permanent spot.
Saka: 9
Another superb display. His energy is catching but defenders just love taking him down. works his socks off.
Auba: 6
Auba is still far from his best. Maybe we need a new captain.
Subs:
Laca: 8
Perfectly timed change from Arteta, and perfectly taken goal despite it not being the perfect pass. A true poachers goal. Have we got the real Lacazette back?
Ceballos N/A
AMN N/A
Saka is the new Rayan Giggs!!!!
Giggsy was a traditional LW, but Saka’s weaker foot is more adept to be an RW. Probably Pepe could be a conventional LW or LB, if he doesn’t cut it on the right wing
Saka is world class at 19 , Martinelli Will be a super star,ESR is another one that proved to be good enough for first team football an Ozil replacement.We just need a new midfielder to replace xhaka samaore of lille or niles can do a great job there so buy or play our own
Saka has been playing well as RW, but I’m afraid he’d have to be LB again if Tierney is injured. I’m just concerned about Bellerin’s aerial ability, since Bernardo won seven out of nine aerial duels against him and Marco Alonso also did that two seasons ago
I saw last game people here criticising Mari performance anyone who saw how he put his tackles last game know that he’s can defend well, Holding is good enough, Tierny is a horse, bellerin is good player and I think our defense is sorted for years.Gabriel has not impressed me much,when he get tested enough I can tell you he’s not good enough .Elneny out party in and you the rest should earn their place in the first team,as for distractors like Ozil his contract should be terminated atletico just did that fo costa.
Good ratings!! 👍
Saka – the sky is the limit for this young man! Well deserved MOTM…
@sue England never had a greater talent than saka the boy is a magician
Spot on, Lord Denning 👍
Martinelli yelling at Auba to spring back and press is the highlight for me.
Don’t give a damn who Auba is.
These kids needs to keep screaming at them and showing them how it’s done