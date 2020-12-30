Player Ratings for Arsenal’s tough win at Brighton

It certainly wasn’t as exciting as Arsenal’s win over Chelsea, but it was a tough slog and 3 points is 3 points, however you look at it. Brighton didn’t make it easy for us at all!

Here are my Player Ratings…

Leno: 8

Definitely one of Leno’s better games. Made a couple of excellent saves and seems to have an understanding with Holding and Mari

Tierney: 7

Fast becoming one of the first names on the team sheet. Gives his all every time.

Mari 7

We may have needed to wait a long time to see him fit enough to play, but it was worth the wait. Solid.

Holding: 7

Long may Holding stay fit as well. Him and Mari are looking like a very solid pairing and surely must be first choice when fit.

Bellerin: 7

Another good game from Hector. He seems to have clicked with Saka down the wing.

Elneny: 6

He seemed out of sorts in the first half and kept giving the ball away. Improved in the second but not up to his usual standard.

Xhaka: 7

No detractors today. Solid display without errors. As it should be!

Martinelli: 7

This boy is the real deal and will be even better when he matures further. May need protecting at times.

ESR: 8

An old head on young shoulders. Another youngster earning a permanent spot.



Saka: 9

Another superb display. His energy is catching but defenders just love taking him down. works his socks off.

Auba: 6

Auba is still far from his best. Maybe we need a new captain.

Subs:

Laca: 8

Perfectly timed change from Arteta, and perfectly taken goal despite it not being the perfect pass. A true poachers goal. Have we got the real Lacazette back?

Ceballos N/A

AMN N/A