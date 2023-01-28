Player Ratings for Man City v Arsenal FA Cup defeat – Tierney, Tomi and Turner all impressive

Here’s the ratings for the Man City v Arsenal FA Cup game. by Peter

Another defeat in Manchester that leaves a very similar feeling of strange satisfaction despite the result. Similar to the Old Trafford game Arsenal showed tremendous courage and the ability to remain on the front foot. They didn’t adopt a more defensive mindset despite playing in the home of probably the best team in the world. They were considerably more threatening than their hosts in the first half, but couldn’t quite get at them in the second. But what was particularly pleasing about this game is that it was a match between equals which is the first time in a long time that we have felt that against Man City. It bodes well for the league games.

Here are my ratings

Turner (8)

The American has proven to be a surprisingly good acquisition. He performed the sweeper role to perfection, on one occasion digging Holding out of a very deep hole with great line speed. His distribution was also excellent with just one exception.

Tomiyasu (8)

It was so heartening to see Tomiyasu back in top form. He dominated Grealish and provided cover for Holding in the first half. Was positive with the ball when in possession always attempting to start attacks.

Holding (4)

Unfortunately all his limitations were starkly exposed by Haaland, which in fairness was not unexpected. Haaland shaped him according to how he wanted him, eventually getting him an inevitable booking.

Gabriel (7)

Wasn’t particularly fazed by Haaland’s presence and dealt with him comfortably when he was the assigned marker, which is why Haaland targeted Holding. Has been very impressive since his World Cup snub.

Tierney (8)

Had an excellent game and it was disappointing to see him being subbed. He subdued Mahrez, one of the form players in the last month, and was also instrumental in lessening De Bruyne’s influence when he was doing an admirable impression of Zinchenko by moving into midfield. His understanding with Trossard seemed to come naturally as they offered a threat in the early part of the game.

Partey (7)

Arsenal fans off all faiths should be on their knees praying to their respective gods that his substitution was tactical or precautionary and not injury related. The fall off to Lokonga is massive and the feeling is that Alvarez or Ake wouldn’t have that space for the goal if our Ghanaian was still on the pitch.

Xhaka (7)

His endurance is phenomenal. He just continues to keep going and his form level hasn’t dropped all season. There hasn’t been a game that he has been given a rating below 7.

Vieira (5)

Proved unable to affect the game in any positive fashion. Unlike Odegaard he is not able to create space for himself and tends to opt for the safe backward pass. This means that the transition breaks down frequently at his feet as City get time to reset when the attack is channelled through him. Also fails to lead the press without the ball. At one time blootered the ball out of play when under no pressure.

Saka (5)

Fair play to Ake as he is the first defender this season who seemed to have the measure of Saka and not resort to simply kicking him. Still put in a defensive shift but was ineffectual going forward.

Nketiah (6)

Ran his socks off and continued to sprint down the goalkeeper up until the last minute. Had a couple of opportunities to have his name in lights but the ball just wouldn’t fall for him. However it demonstrates the danger he offers with his striking prowess.

Trossard (7)

Very influential first half as he and Tierney showed a good understanding of each other’s intentions. Showed great close control when he fashioned two chances for himself. Faded in the second half but looked promising.

Overall, with the notable exception of Holding, the team didn’t look remotely daunted at the task of tackling City at home. If we demonstrate the same courage in the league games you would expect some reward.

How do you Gooners rate it?

Peter Doherty

