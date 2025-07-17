Player returns to training in a clear sign that Arsenal’s move has not advanced

Eberechi Eze remains one of the players Arsenal are expected to pursue in the current transfer window, following his impressive performances for Crystal Palace. The English attacker has established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout talents in recent seasons and would bring added creativity and dynamism to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Eze’s consistent form has not gone unnoticed, and many consider him capable of taking the next step in his career by joining a club competing regularly for major honours. His contributions to Crystal Palace have been significant, and his potential addition to Arsenal’s squad is seen as a move that could elevate the team’s overall quality.

Arsenal Maintain Interest in Eze

Eze played a crucial role in Crystal Palace’s FA Cup success last season, which helped the club secure qualification for European competition. With that achievement behind him, there is growing belief that he may be ready to move to a bigger club while his stock is high. Arsenal are expected to step up their interest in Eze once they finalise a deal for striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners view Eze as an exciting and versatile option who could offer further attacking depth. While the club have been engaged in discussions with several targets, a move for Eze remains a possibility, though talks have not yet progressed significantly.

Eze Returns to Training Amid Transfer Speculation

Eze was granted an extended break due to his involvement in international football at the end of last season. According to Football Insider, he has now returned to training ahead of the new campaign. His absence from Crystal Palace’s recent photoshoot for their new kit sparked speculation among supporters that he might be preparing for a move away from Selhurst Park. However, his return to pre-season has quelled those rumours, at least for the time being.

While Eze would be a highly valuable signing for Arsenal, securing his services will likely require a substantial financial outlay. As it stands, the Gunners continue to keep him on their radar, aware that any deal would involve significant negotiation with Crystal Palace.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…