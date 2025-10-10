Player reveals the role Arteta played in making him choose Arsenal

Cristhian Mosquera joined Arsenal this summer and has revealed that Mikel Arteta played a decisive role in his decision to leave Valencia for the Gunners. The Spanish club made a late effort to retain him by offering a new contract, but by that point, Arsenal’s interest had already convinced the defender to make the move to England. Mosquera informed Valencia of his intention to depart and completed his transfer to the Emirates, becoming one of several new arrivals at the start of the season. He has already featured for the Gunners, gaining valuable minutes under Arteta’s guidance.

Arteta’s Influence on Mosquera’s Decision

The young defender has now opened up about his choice to join Arsenal and credited Arteta’s personal involvement as a key factor in his decision. Speaking about his move, Mosquera explained how the manager’s vision and approach immediately reassured him that Arsenal was the right destination. He said, as quoted by Sport Witness: “I feel great at the club and in the city. From the first moment Arteta spoke to me, I had no doubts about going to Arsenal. There’s an incredible group of players. Plus, there are a lot of Spanish speakers who have helped me adapt.”

Settling into Life at Arsenal

Mosquera’s comments reflect his smooth adaptation to life in London, aided by the strong Spanish-speaking contingent within the squad. For a young player making the transition from La Liga to the Premier League, communication and a sense of belonging are crucial, and Arsenal’s environment appears to have provided both. Arteta’s reputation for nurturing young talent and fostering a cohesive team culture has also been instrumental in easing Mosquera’s adjustment.

Every player wants to feel part of a long-term project before committing to a new club, and direct communication with the manager often determines that confidence. In Mosquera’s case, Arteta’s clear vision and personal touch were enough to convince him that Arsenal was the ideal platform to continue his development and compete at the highest level.

