Player stats show why Arsenal Women boss Eidevall needs a creative striker

Arsenal Women fought through the first half of the 2022-23 season with a raft of squad injuries and were fairly successful throughout. Well, if you consider qualifying for the quarter-finals of the UEFA WCL at the top of their group AND sitting in a comfortable second position behind Chelsea with a game in hand against the WSL leaders, fairly successful.

Arsenal have 3 goalscorers ranked 8th in the WSL, all having scored 4 goals each, one being Vivianne Miedema who had time off through the season, and she will be out for the rest of the season due to the ACL injury she suffered in December 2022. The other two are Stina Blackstenius and Frida Maanum who have enjoyed some goals but lack clinical finishing ability.

Arsenal have 2 assisters in the top 12, with Caitlin Foord ranked 4th and Beth Mead ranked 6th, however Beth Mead missed the final weeks before the winter break and will be out for the rest of the season due to the ACL injury she suffered in November 2022, so Arsenal are left with Caitlin in terms of ranked top assisters.

After losing Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema to the same injury within one month of each other Arsenal have been hit very hard indeed. Miedema is the all-time top WSL goalscorer and both have been Arsenal’s top goalscorers and assisters for the last few seasons. They have left a very big gap for Jonas Eidevall to somehow fill in the transfer window, with Jonas already having brought in midfielders Victoria Pelova and Kathrine Kuhl as well as bringing Gio Queiroz back from Everton but these are young, albeit very promising players, with a lot yet to learn, particularly Gio & Kuhl.

Eidevall still has a very big gap to fill and he knows it saying himself at his pre-Chelsea Presser I would be disappointed if we can’t bring in a prolific goalscorer in addition to the signings we have done. That should be a really important priority for us in this window with the number of games and the level of the games that we have.

Our Gunners are really feeling the pain at the moment and I think that really showed in their performance against the Blues at the weekend. Arsenal dominated the game but failed to walk away with a win due to the lack of clinical precision finishing.

We need that prolific goalscorer badly..

