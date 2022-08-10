Player’s agent in London for an important future decision with Arsenal

Hector Bellerin is pushing to get his move away from Arsenal resolved before the transfer window closes.

The full-back has decided to leave the club, and he also doesn’t want to join any other side apart from Real Betis.

He spent the last season on loan at the La Liga club, and he rediscovered the joy of playing football regularly.

They even won a trophy, and now he only wants to return there to further his career.

The defender is one of the Gunners’ longest-serving members but there are at least two more centre-backs ahead of him in the pecking order.

Mikel Arteta’s side will allow him to leave for a fee, but a report on Sport Witness says his agent is already in London to hold talks over the termination of his contract.

That would make it much easier for him to secure a move back to Betis.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Terminating the contract of Bellerin will mean missing out on a transfer fee, but it will save us from paying his wages for the final year of his current deal.

The defender will hardly fetch us a good transfer fee, and we risk being stuck with him if we don’t terminate his deal and let him go.

