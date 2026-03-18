Player’s agent responds to claims Arsenal wants to sign him

Arsenal have been monitoring Pio Esposito for some time, gathering further insight into the young striker when they faced Inter Milan in the Champions League. The Italian side regards him as a future leading forward and has no intention of selling, although that has not prevented other clubs from expressing interest.

Arsenal’s Transfer Interest

With uncertainty continuing to surround the future of Gabriel Jesus, the Gunners may enter the market for a new striker by the end of the current season. Esposito is viewed as a potential key addition, and reports suggest that securing his signature is being considered an important objective for the summer transfer window. Arsenal’s long-term scouting indicates that they see significant promise in the forward and believe he could strengthen their attacking options.

However, Inter Milan’s stance remains firm. The club are confident in Esposito’s development and appears determined to retain him as part of their long term plans. This position presents a considerable obstacle for Arsenal, who would need to make a compelling case to persuade both the club and the player.

Agent Responds to Speculation

Despite the growing speculation, Esposito’s representative has dismissed the rumours. According to Sport Witness, his agent, Mario Giuffredi, has made it clear that the player is committed to his current club. He stated, “Arsenal after Pio Esposito? He’s happy at Inter, he’s in love with Inter, and he will be the Nerazzurri’s future for the next 10 years.”

This statement underlines the player’s loyalty and suggests that a transfer is unlikely in the near future. Inter Milan’s stature as a major European club further strengthens their position, making it particularly difficult for Arsenal to convince Esposito to leave at the end of the season.