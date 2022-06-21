Player’s agent travelling to England to finalise move to Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus’ transfer to Arsenal is edging closer as The Daily Mail reports that his agent is flying into the UK this week to get him a new club.

Arsenal is the favourites to sign the Brazilian who is leaving Manchester City after five years.

The Citizens have brought in new attackers, but they want a huge transfer fee before selling him so that they can spend on their other targets.

Arsenal has already made an initial bid of £35m plus add-ons, but it was rejected by City who wants more money.

The Gunners are expected to return with an improved offer now that his representatives are coming to get him a new club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus will be an exciting addition to our attack, and the Brazilian has done well enough to deserve a chance to be the key man at the Emirates.

He hasn’t been given enough chances to prove his worth at City, but he should enjoy that at Arsenal.

But we must not be too confident in our chances of signing him because he has other suitors and his agent could take him to another club.

However, his previous experience working with Mikel Arteta could prompt him to pick a move to the Emirates over his other options.

