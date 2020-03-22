Players Arsenal can ask from Manchester United in exchange for Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in recent weeks
The Red Devils are not the only team interested in signing him but they have become serious contenders because of their financial power as well as their upward trajectory on the league table.
If he does agree to join the Red Devils like Robin van Persie did, here are some players I think Arsenal can ask for in exchange.
Anthony Martial
If Manchester United wants a top talent like Aubameyang, then Arsenal can demand Anthony Martial in exchange.
The Frenchman is enjoying one of his most productive campaigns ever but his game time could reduce if Aubameyang joins.
Eric Bailey
Bailey has struggled with injuries this season but the few games he has played for Ole Gunnar Solkjear he has been impressive.
He would struggle to get into this Manchester United team with Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire now their first choice centre back pairing.
He would slot in at the back at the Emirates and he still has a few more good years in him at the top.
Axel Tuanzebe
Tuanzebe showed his quality when he starred for Aston Villa on loan last season, he helped the Midlands team gain promotion to the Premier League top flight and he has hardly put a foot wrong when he has played in the Premier League.
As Arsenal continues to struggle at the back, if Arsenal can get him and some cash in exchange for Aubameyang it won’t be the worst.
Diogo Dalot
The young Portuguese star has struggled for game time since the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
However, he remains a good player and one with so much potential. I back Mikel Arteta to get the best out of him and we can ask for extra cash if he is used as a sweetener in the deal.
An article by Jacob B
If we are going with this option then let’s talk to Barcelona about swapping him for Griezmann. Griezmann is a great player in his own right but unfortunately has not set the world alight at barcelona. I think griezmanns style would suit the left wing, allowing us to have a player better suited to playing on the wing ( auba is not the best winger and provides more as a striker but not bad on left wing). It will also solve our striker headache leaving lacca and nketia as 1st and 2nd choice and griezmann and martinelli for left wing and 3rd or 4th choice.
An even better deal would be to swap lacca and have bother auba and griezmann. I dont beleive lacca is suited to our style and is more sort of and advanced forward rather than a poacher. Whilst he can finish he played with his back to goal and does not create chances or poach them in the box how auba nketia and martinelli do. Lacca is a good striker but just not suited for our style.