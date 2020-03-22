Players Arsenal can ask from Manchester United in exchange for Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in recent weeks

The Red Devils are not the only team interested in signing him but they have become serious contenders because of their financial power as well as their upward trajectory on the league table.

If he does agree to join the Red Devils like Robin van Persie did, here are some players I think Arsenal can ask for in exchange.

Anthony Martial

If Manchester United wants a top talent like Aubameyang, then Arsenal can demand Anthony Martial in exchange.

The Frenchman is enjoying one of his most productive campaigns ever but his game time could reduce if Aubameyang joins.

Eric Bailey

Bailey has struggled with injuries this season but the few games he has played for Ole Gunnar Solkjear he has been impressive.

He would struggle to get into this Manchester United team with Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire now their first choice centre back pairing.

He would slot in at the back at the Emirates and he still has a few more good years in him at the top.

Axel Tuanzebe

Tuanzebe showed his quality when he starred for Aston Villa on loan last season, he helped the Midlands team gain promotion to the Premier League top flight and he has hardly put a foot wrong when he has played in the Premier League.

As Arsenal continues to struggle at the back, if Arsenal can get him and some cash in exchange for Aubameyang it won’t be the worst.

Diogo Dalot

The young Portuguese star has struggled for game time since the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

However, he remains a good player and one with so much potential. I back Mikel Arteta to get the best out of him and we can ask for extra cash if he is used as a sweetener in the deal.

An article by Jacob B