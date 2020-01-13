Players Arsenal can buy to help them challenge for the title next season

Mikel Arteta can help Arsenal challenge for the title next season with the right acquisitions.

The Spaniard has installed serious belief in the players and fans and I believe that he can take us far. A top-four finish is still possible and so is a title challenge next season with the right players.

Here are some players I believe can help us Challenge Liverpool and Manchester City next season.

Edison Cavani

The Uruguayan is out of contract next season. I believe Arsenal should do all they can to bring him to the Emirates.

Cavani is a proven goal scorer and having him as our centre forward and playing alongside Pierre Emerick Aubameyang would make them a formidable duo.

Dayot Upamecano

The defence has been Arsenal’s problems for most of this season. We still concede some cheap goals and I believe we need just one good defender to change that.

Dayot Upamecano has been a target of ours for a long time now and I think the French youngster is well worth the hype.

He may not be as good as Virgil Van Dijk right now but I believe he has potential to be.

Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi has been one of the most consistent midfielders in the Premier League since he joined Leicester City.

None of our current midfielders can protect our defence as he does at Leicester and I believe that he can be the final piece of the Mikel Arteta jigsaw.

The Nigerian won’t come cheap but we have seen in recent times that cheap players hardly help to win titles.

Hakim Ziyech

It is a wonder to many that Hakim Ziyech is still an Ajax player despite having a solid 2018/2019 season.

The Moroccan is one of the best-attacking midfielders in the world and I think he would thrive under Mikel Arteta.

There is so much pressure on Mesut Ozil at the moment, signing Ziyech would reduce our reliance on the German.

An article from Ime