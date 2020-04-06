Players Arsenal can demand in exchange for Aubameyang from the teams that want to sign him

Arsenal is facing a tough battle in their bid to keep hold of their captain. It is possible that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already decided to move on after this season and there is nothing Arsenal can do.

If he does join any of his suitors, here are the players we can demand from them.

Barcelona, Rafinha Alcantara

The Spaniard is a junior brother of Thiago who is a star at Bayern Munich, Rafinha would probably play the rest of his career underrated and under the shadows of his brother.

However, he is a solid midfielder with a wand of a left foot and he is one midfielder that would be immense for Arsenal if he joins.

Inter Milan, Diego Godin

Godin’s first season at Inter Milan hasn’t gone to plan but the former Atletico man remains one of the most experienced defenders out there.

I believe that he can give us a season or two at the very top if we land him in exchange for Aubameyang.

Manchester United, Axel Tuanzebe

With Arsenal looking to buy defenders, we can ask for Tuanzebe in addition to some money if Aubameyang moves to United.

The young defender impressed while on loan at Aston Villa and with United now keen on buying established stars, we could land him in exchange.

Liverpool, Divock Origi

Origi makes football very romantic if you doubt that ask any Liverpool fan. The Belgian would most likely become available if the Reds lands a top striker like Aubameyang and it would be nice if we ask for cash and Origi.

Real Madrid, James Rodriguez

Rodriguez’s struggles to get into the Real Madrid starting XI isn’t because he isn’t good enough, but because he is not fancied by Zinedine Zidane.

He remains a big talent and a fine creative midfielder, landing him would be a major coup.

An article by Ime