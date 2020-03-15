Players Arsenal can replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with if he doesn’t sign a new deal

Arsenal faces a rough battle in their bid to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the Emirates beyond this season

The Gunners have been negotiating with the attacker but it seems a compromise may not be reached.

In this article, I talk about players that I believe we can sign to replace the Gabonese attacker.

Wissam Ben Yedder

Ben Yedder is one of the most consistent goal scorers in Europe over the past few seasons.

The Frenchman has continued to score goals in France for As Monaco. He has 19 goals in 31 games in all competitions this season and I believe that he can replace Aubameyang.

Ciro Immobile

Ciro Immobile seems to score all kinds of goals and he has shown over the past few seasons that he has the killer instinct.

He struggled at Borussia Dortmund earlier in his career, but he is more mature now and is doing better.

30 goals in 33 games this season should make him a hot commodity in the next transfer window and I hope that he ends up at the Emirates.

Duván Zapata

Zapata has struggled with injuries this season, yet he remains one of the most efficient goal scorers in Italy and I think it would be smart for us to make a move for the Colombian.

Despite having an injury-ravaged season, Zapata has still scored 12 times in 19 games this season.

Danny Ings

Danny Ings is scoring goals for fun at Southampton.

The former Liverpool man is one of the players who is looking to win the Golden boot this season and I think that it won’t be bad for Arsenal to give him another chance at a big club. He has 18 goals from 33 games in all competitions this campaign.

