Players Arsenal could use to complete audacious transfer for Argentinian star

Arsenal is eyeing an audacious swoop for Inter Milan striker, Lautaro Martinez this summer as they look to bolster their options.
The striker could leave Inter this summer after winning Serie A with Inter Milan last season and possibly move to another Champions League side.
However, nothing is certain in football and Arsenal might manage to pull off the transfer.
The Gunners do not have that much money to make such a big transfer happen, but they have some exciting players they can add in their offer for his signature and Express Sports has named them.
The report picks Hector Bellerin as a player the Italians might accept plus cash to sell Martinez.
They have been targeting a move for him since they sold Achraf Hakimi to PSG this summer.
If Inter loses Martinez, they would need a new striker and the report says Arsenal would be smart to add Alexandre Lacazette in their offer for his signature.
It also claims that while it looks like a huge decision, they could add Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to their offer for him with the Gabon striker losing some of his lethal ability since signing his current deal.
As they line up a move for Aaron Ramsdale, the report claims that the Gunners could also offer Bernd Leno as a sweetener in the deal.
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Non story, never going to happen, total click bait and ive been caught!!!!!!!
Has Auba “lost some of his lethal ability” or has the manager dulled it by employing negative tactics and 11 men behind the ball?
Sure Auba could have given more, but with 11 men defending, static positioning, and lethargic buildup seems a bit unfair to absolve the manager of consequences for his tactics.
I’m hopeful Arteta & Auba learned from last years failure.
Auba understanding team needs more from him; leadership, defending, and interplay.
Arteta understanding he has to trust his players more; he can’t control everything can’t play according to a script.
Growth from players and manager is a reasonable expectation and the ability to show that on the pitch.
Otherwise just more of the same will see further erosion of support for Arteta. December should be a defining point for club and manager; nearly 10 or more new players chosen by Arteta, and Wenger and Emery influence gone for 2 and 4 years now.
just floored by the audacity of this author to casually throw Auba into the swap mix as a f’ing afterthought…so the implication would be that Bellerin is the “big” target and Auba is just a periphery add-on…how terribly sad
Probably along the lines that Arteta is absolved of consequences of his decisions and actions far too often.
It’s players fault, not Arteta who cut and chopped lineups, no steady 11, no style, negative tactics, and tries to script every movement and pass.
That is according to Willian last Fall when explaining his difficulties. How they are told to sit and wait, pass to the person not pass according to movement and into space.
Pity throwing Auba under the bus and forgetting how long he carried the team before last year.
Earning golden boot 1st year, 1 goal off to Vardy 2nd year, yet under Arteta he “lost scoring ability,” and just ignoring the effects of Arteta’s tactics.
Plenty of blame to go around, just curious how rarely Arteta is included.
But hey an off year means Auba’s washed up now naturally. Nevermind Bellerin being a defensive liability for years.
Of course it’s option to buy, no offers for a defender who has proven he can’t defend
Can’t believe anyone would think this is real?
What we need to focus on, is who would we rather keep at our club
Elneny or Maitland-Niles?
Xhaka or Willock?
Willian or Nelson?
Cedric or Bellerin?
Runarrsson or Hein?
FFS please let’s sort this out.
Utter and complete codswallop. Who writes this rubbish and why do we reprint it?
Can’t believe you wrote this AdMart?