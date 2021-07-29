Players Arsenal could use to complete audacious transfer for Argentinian star

Arsenal is eyeing an audacious swoop for Inter Milan striker, Lautaro Martinez this summer as they look to bolster their options.

The striker could leave Inter this summer after winning Serie A with Inter Milan last season and possibly move to another Champions League side.

However, nothing is certain in football and Arsenal might manage to pull off the transfer.

The Gunners do not have that much money to make such a big transfer happen, but they have some exciting players they can add in their offer for his signature and Express Sports has named them.

The report picks Hector Bellerin as a player the Italians might accept plus cash to sell Martinez.

They have been targeting a move for him since they sold Achraf Hakimi to PSG this summer.

If Inter loses Martinez, they would need a new striker and the report says Arsenal would be smart to add Alexandre Lacazette in their offer for his signature.

It also claims that while it looks like a huge decision, they could add Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to their offer for him with the Gabon striker losing some of his lethal ability since signing his current deal.

As they line up a move for Aaron Ramsdale, the report claims that the Gunners could also offer Bernd Leno as a sweetener in the deal.