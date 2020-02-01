Players Arsenal missed out signing in the January transfer window

There was an abundance of experienced players available in January and Arsenal could have signed a couple.

The January transfer window has finally come to an end and Arsenal fans should be happy that they finally signed some players.

The Gunners had made it clear that they were operating under a tight budget this month following their spending spree last summer.

However, their poor defence made it important that they signed a few defenders.

They managed to sign Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares before the window shut, but I think there are other players that they could have signed:

Edison Cavani

The Uruguayan is entering the final six months of his contract at PSG and he has been looking for a way out of the French giants last month.

Cavani was linked with a move to the Emirates and I believe Arsenal should have pursued that deal, well, they never did and it is their loss.

Dries Mertens

Mertens is in a similar position as Cavani and he will be a free agent in the summer.

Arsenal was linked but the Gunners didn’t make an official bid, Chelsea did and it was rejected.

I hope Arsenal would sign him to a pre-contract agreement because he is one of the best and most experienced forwards on the market right now.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

Arsenal was linked with a last-minute move for Højbjerg on deadline day and I was excited to see that.

However, he never joined and we were left with the same midfielders. The Dane has been at the heart of Southampton’s revival this season and he would have been an amazing signing.

